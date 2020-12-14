Cause of Tomah fire ruled undetermined

The cause of the downtown Tomah fire that took place Nov. 29 has been ruled undetermined, according to Tomah fire chief Tim Adler.

"The cause of the fire is ruled as undetermined though we cannot rule out the possibility of careless use of smoking materials nor can we rule out any potential electrical failures in the apartment where the fire occurred," Adler said.

The fire destroyed two historic buildings at 1110 Superior Ave., Dimensions bar and two upstairs apartments and Artisan Market, 1112 Superior Ave. Residents living in the apartments were able to escape serious injuries.

The remainder of the buildings on the 1100 block of Superior Ave. that suffered smoke and water damage continue to clean and restore their buildings, Adler added.

The two buildings that suffered the brunt of the fire have been condemned by Tomah building inspector Shane Rolff and will be razed within the next few weeks.

"Fire investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire by performing interviews, reviewing photos and video footage including drone footage of the fire scene," Adler said. "Since the roof and part of the second floor had collapsed there was no safe way to get in and perform a physical assessment of the area of origin where the fire had occurred."

Adler met with a cause and origin expert from the insurance company that insured Dimensions.

"It was determined the insurance company will not provide the resources to pull the scene apart as the expense outweighs the benefit," Adler said. "It would take a large crane and multiple fire investigators along with electrical engineers several days to eliminate any possibilities of what may have started the fire and yet still may not come up with the exact cause."

Fire investigators are confident that the fire was not set intentionally, he added.

Fire investigators were able to identify that the fires area of origin was in the front apartment which was located on the second floor of the building.