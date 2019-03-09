The census is coming

It's almost time for the 2020 U.S. census and Monroe County is already gearing up for it.

The census counts every resident in the United States, using the data to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (known as apportionment) as well as using it to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.

By law, the U.S. government is required to count the number of people living in the United States every 10 years. Getting an accurate count is important because census numbers impact daily life in the United States in many ways, and are used by both government and businesses for planning.

According to Tina Osterberg, Monroe County administrator, the Census Bureau started in-field address canvasing in August to confirm addresses of homes built since the 2010 census.

"You may be seeing people coming around and asking about addresses, if not yours, maybe your neighbors, trying to figure out where people live," she said.

Next spring, from the end of March to mid-April, will be "self response", when the Census Bureau sends out letters. People will have the option of either answering census questions online or by phone, but the preference is an online response.

On average, it takes no more than 10 minutes to answer the questions on the census.

In late April, the Census Bureau will conduct non-response follow ups, sending census workers to homes that didn't respond to the letters.

In December 2020, the bureau will deliver the apportionment counts to the president and on April 1, 2021, the county will have to have completed its redistricting plan and delivered it to the state.

Monroe County has formed a complete count committee which is tasked with disseminating information to residents about the importance of participating in the census. Osterberg said the county's two-dozen-member committee had its first meeting Aug. 21. A Census Bureau representative attended that meeting, saying the main focus at this point is finding census workers so they can be trained by next spring.

U.S. citizens who fail to complete the census can be fined up to $5,000, and $10,000 for intentionally providing false information, though the agency hasn't prosecuted anyone since 1970.