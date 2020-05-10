Chance meeting in North Dakota leads to hometown business opportunity

Rick Frei was first introduced to the garage door business living in North Dakota and working in its oil field industry

Frei never thought at that time an introduction would create a path back to his home town for a business opportunity. Frei grew up in Tomah and graduated from Tomah High School in 1989.

Frei recently purchased Mid-State Door and Opener July 17 from longtime owner Dwayne Eppers. The business is located at 520 Sime Ave.

Frei worked at Cardinal IG, and then drove a semi tractor trailer for many years, eventually finding his way to North Dakota. There Frei met Jason Taylor working in the oil fields.

"Although he drove semi like me he left behind a garage door business that he owned in Indiana," Frei said. "The company we were driving for was building apartments for their employees. With Jason's experience in garage doors he was asked to do the doors."

That was Frei's introduction to the garage door installation business. It was not long before word spread of their quality work and reliability. Then came an opportunity for Taylor and Frei to purchase a business, Midwest Doors of Dickinson, Inc.

"Due to the demand for this service, an unexpected opportunity came along for us to purchase the garage door business," Frei said. "We left the oil fields and installed, repaired, and sold garage doors."

During a trip from North Dakota to Tomah Frei bumped into Eppers at a local business. Gradually talk eased into Eppers' plans to eventually selling Mid-State.

"He wasn't ready to sell just yet, but there was a seed planted for both of us," Frei said.

About six months later Eppers and Frei had the opportunity to discuss the proposition again and the deal was made.

"I love the garage door business and being able to do it in my home town was a dream come true," Frei said.

Frei informed his business partner in North Dakota that his business path was leading back to Tomah. Frei kept the Mid-State name, a business reputation he plans to uphold.

"I will provide an honest, reputable much needed service for all of Tomah and the surrounding area," Frei said. "Dwayne's service was top of the line, caring and dependable. I hope to follow in his footsteps and continue the trail he started and provide the same great service he did."

Frei's extended thanks to an extensive list of people who supported the decision.

"I would like to thank God for giving me this dream," Frei said, adding to a list that includes his parents, Shelby and Jim Frei, sisters Cindy Hansen and Christy Frei, cousin Dave Frei and his "better half" Dawn Frei, " for believing in me."

From the business end, Frei thanked Cynthia Erdman of Bank First for her financial guidance. He also extends thanks to Jason Taylor for helping open the door to the garage door business.

Frei employs four people.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but added he is available "24/7" if needed in an emergency.

Mid-State Door and Opener sells Midland and Wayne Dalton garage doors, both commercial and residential, along with repair of all garage door models. Call 372-9681 or 343-9610 to talk with Rick or Dawn.