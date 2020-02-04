Change in polling location for city of Tomah

Tomah City Clerk JoAnn Cram today announced changes in the City of Tomah’s polling place for the April 7 election due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Recreation Building at Recreation Park (also known as the Monroe County Fairgrounds), will allow for much better social distancing than the Fire Station where elections are normally held,” said Cram. “We apologize for the late change, but we are taking steps to notify everyone by notifying the news media and the Chamber of Commerce, posting on the City’s website at www.tomahonline.com, and various signage of the new location.”

The Recreation Building at Recreation Park (Fairgrounds), is located at 1625 Butts Avenue. Even though the polling place will be open on election day, Cram urges voters in Tomah to avoid the polling place and vote absentee by mail instead, if possible.

The same is being suggested in outlying townships as well, per township clerks. Absentee ballots are available at respective township halls.

Absentee ballot applications can be obtained through the Myvote.wi.gov website, from the Wisconsin Elections Commission website or you may vote in person at City Hall through Friday, April 3.

"The last day we can mail absentee ballots is this Thursday," Cram said.

The photo ID requirement has not been waived and must accompany the application if one has not been previously submitted. Also, please follow all directions regarding completing the ballot and making sure the proper signatures are on the envelope.

The voter must sign as well as a witness. The witness must include their address on the envelope. These areas are highlighted on the envelope.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Cram said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on election day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

Voters can also drop off absentee ballots on election day at Recreation Park. They will also make sure any absentee ballots dropped off at City Hall will be recorded and transferred to the polling place before the polls close on Election Day.

Voters can find their polling place online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace.