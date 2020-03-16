Changes to Tomah superintendent forum

The Tomah Area School District announced today that in lieu of school closures and the concerns with COVID-19, the open forum to meet the three superintendent finalists will still occur on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tomah High School auditorium with the following changes.

1. The live audience will be limited to the first 100 people who arrive at the auditorium.

2. The forum will be broadcast live on the District’s YouTube Channel. The link to watch the Forum can be found on the district’s web and Facebook pages.

3. For those who participate via YouTube, a link will be made available to submit questions to the candidates, and also to leave comments for the Board of Education members to consider.

The district hopes that these accommodations will allow people to still participate from the comfort of their own home and feel safe in doing so given the nation-wide suggestions on large group gatherings and social distancing.

Questions about the Forum can be directed to the School District Office at 608-374-7004.

The live video link will be available at this location on March 18 at 5:30 p.m.