Choosing to be happy

For 45 years, Staci Habelman’s creativity has been her constant companion. The Tomah artist says she has been creative her whole life creating pieces that were meant for her own enjoyment and the enjoyment of her close friends and family.

“I think being creative is a curse sometimes,” she joked. “I can never just make a birthday cake; I have to create something bigger.”

It wasn’t until she became a stay-at-home mom 18 years ago that she began painting for profit. She started out selling a lot of small pieces of art and now she does a lot of bigger canvases.

“I’ve been selling artwork for a long time, but it was really just here and there to people I know. People liked what I was doing so I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll share.’ I’d make a few pieces and have an open house to sell them,” Habelman said. “Now, I’m by no means big scale, but I’m doing more than I ever was before. I didn’t set out doing this to make money. I do it to free my soul.”

Habelman creates her pieces to bring positivity and joy to those who choose to buy it. She says she has learned a lot about people in the last 10 years and more people than not enjoy her work.

“People know what they want and I’m okay if they don’t like my artwork,” she said. “I love it and I have plenty of people that love it and it makes people happy.”

Habelman describes her artwork as intention-based and colorful. Her main prerogative when creating a piece is to bring joy, happiness and inspiration to those who see it.

“Selfishly I create for me most of the time. I’ll create something I’m needing to help fulfill what I’m missing,” she said. “I like to use words and story to inspire my work and I work a lot on emotion.”

For Habelman, the boundaries are limitless as she uses just about everything and anything to create her pieces. She loves using fibers, wood, paper, canvas, pastels and paint whether its oil or acrylic; she’ll turn found treasures or antiques such as old fishing tackle boxes, driftwood, old suitcases, wooden blocks, treasure chests or rocks into fun, colorful pieces.

“I like to take something that’s needed, whether it’s in me or someone else and put into something touchable,” she said.

With four children, a husband and a cranberry marsh, Habelman says sometimes it can get hard to find time to do what she loves to do, but her family is incredibly supportive of her.

“The people I love, love what I do,” she said. “Painting is my health, it’s my serenity.”

While traveling through downtown Tomah, residents and visitors may remember seeing a bright, colorful mural on the side of a building at 621 Superior Ave that was done by Habelman.

At one point, Habelman owned the building where she managed YOUnique Creations Studio, which has since closed. She loved teaching, but she felt it consumed too much of the time she wanted to spend with her family.

Habelman is currently working on creating three large canvases that will be placed in a therapy room at the new Tomah hospital. A project she has been loving.

“I am so excited to get that done and share it with the community,” she said.

About a year ago, Habelman began creating prints of her original artwork to make her pieces more affordable and available to more people. With that, she also started having items such as notebooks, posters, mousepads and little bags made with her artwork printed on them.

“I always go back and forth about whether or not I want to turn a piece of artwork into a print because I feel like sometimes it takes away from the original,” Habelman said. “Because of that, I don’t do it for everything.”

After she scans the piece and it becomes digitized, Habelman will oftentimes add something to it whether it’s a script or more design, giving the print a little bit of its own originality.

Habelman now has her pieces for sale at Artisan Market and On The Corner in downtown Tomah, where she also teaches classes on occasion. She also sold some artwork at the Warrens Cranberry Festival this past fall.

“It was really fun to see my artwork go to different states,” she said.

One way Habelman likes to spread joy is through abandoned art. Three years ago, she started the Facebook page, Share the JOY Abandoned Art and began hiding artwork for people to find.

Now, along with the help of her daughter, Habelman will hide her pieces in various places for people to find, and either keep or share it forward.

“It’s just something to make anyone feel better. I don’t care who it is and they don’t need to know me I just want to share,” she said. “My daughter is very creative and she loves to do it and to show her why you do it is so important.”