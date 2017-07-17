Chris King resigns Dist. 4 council seat

Tomah Dist. 4 Alderman Chris King has resigned his city council seat.

City Administrator Roger Gorius made the announcement early during the July 13 Thursday night council meeting. King did not attend. Gorius informed the Herald that King told him a change in employment made it difficult to commit to monthly committee and council meetings.

King ran unopposed for the seat in the April 2016 election. On the forefront of his campaign was changing city rules for marijuana violations and fine schedule. King succeeded in getting an ad hoc committee formed to review guidelines. But after several meetings a motion was made to uphold the forfeiture and violation system. King's attendance for council meetings was sporadic up to this point of 2017.

Dist. 4 residents interested in the seat have until Aug. 1, 4 p.m. to submit a letter of interest to city hall. If multiple candidates express interest the council will appoint who fills the seat. That person would hold the seat until the April 2018 election when kings term would have ended.

Other business

Gorius provided details on what he knows about the status of Tomah's Amtrak service. Federal budget cuts have the future of several Amtrak lines in question, one being the Empire Builder that stops at Tomah.

Gorius received an unsigned letter in his city hall mailbox from a Winona State University retiree asking the public to contact state representatives to oppose possible cuts. The letter was unsigned with no address.

"The loss of Amtrak would be an unfortunate turn of events for communities, not only Tomah, across the route," Gorius said in his committee report.

This leaves in question the status of a stalled renovation at the Tomah Amtrak station. Construction is idle waiting on budget action or inaction and the building is surrounded with a metal fence.

Gorius asked the council about any action they would like him to pursue. After discussion it was decided Gorius would draft a letter of support to pertinent legislators to keep the Empire Builder line intact. The letter will come before council in August for their approval before being sent.

(Amtrak) is a fabric of Tomah," Gorius said. "We should defend it to the best of our ability. People are talking and it is a concern in our city."

During the Monday Committee of the Whole Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson provides information on the Gundersen Health System Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Nicholson told the council he has been an advocate for what EAP service provides. On Thursday Bruce Friell of Gundersen addressed the council. The council approved the EAP for city employees.

EAP is an assistance program that assists employees struggling with personal problems or work related problems that could hinder job performance, physical and mental health.

"When I became chief I wanted to look at this for all city employees," Nicholson said.

EAP is voluntary and confidential. According to information provided by Nicholson EAP counselors provide assessment, support and referrals to other resources depending on the issue. A limited number of program-paid counseling sessions are included in Gundersen's fee. They have provided EAP service to other employers since 1985 and its own employees since 1975.

While noted that emergency service employees may be the most likely to utilize EAP due to the nature of their work, City Administrator Roger Gorius sees validity in offering EAP to all city employees.

The cost for 50 or fewer employees is $20 per employee per calendar year. Cost for 51 or more employees is $15 per calendar year. The city has 75 full time employees which equates a cost of $1,125 per year. Gorius said the money would be a budgeted item each year.

"This is an investment in our employees," Gorius said. "I see it as a very good benefit we can offer."

The council approved use of $40,000 in the city contingency fund to repair an underground pipe at the Tomah Aquatic Center. A significant break was discovered June 2 near a winterization drainage manhole.

The lead was plugged as an interim solution. But an area in the pool could not be used until the leak was plugged several days later. But for proper repair to prevent future breaks the manhole needs to be dug up and pipes properly fixed. Gerke Excavating provided the cost estimate. Work will be done in the fall after the pool is closed and the pool will be ready for the 2018 season.

Committee of the Whole Monday will continue to precede Tomah council meetings. But the council approved a change with a consent format that will be used when it convenes Tuesday nights. An ad hoc committee was formed to review changes in council structure.

The consensus is to continue its meeting schedule of Committee of the Whole the second Monday of each month followed by the council meeting on Tuesday. With the consent agenda each item on the Committee of the Whole agenda will not have to be verbally read. Any alderperson will have the ability to remove an item from the consent agenda for more discussion at their discretion. The change will be effective at the August council meeting.

Gorius reported the city entered into preliminary discussion with Local #127 of the International Association of Fire Fighters on creation of a union to represent paramedic staff. Talks are very preliminary. All parties are working on contract language. No offers from the city have been proposed at this time, he added.

Public Works Director Kirk Arity said unsuccessful efforts to reduce radium levels at well #9 have forced action to abandon the well. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been informed of the decision. It will occur sometime in June 2018.

Arity reported to the council he will apply for grant money and expects a high score for need that should offset much of the cost to abandon the well.

Gorius read a Distinguished Service resolution for Mike Wetzel who retired from city service after 19 years. Wetzel retired from the wastewater treatment plant. Arity said Wetzel was an employee "who set the tone for cleanliness of the plant and for testing its water."

Bids will be open for work on the downtown visitor's center Wednesday, Arity said. Earlier bids for the work were higher than expected and a decision made to let bids a second time.