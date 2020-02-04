Christine Storkel joins Tomah Chamber

And then again there are three.

Christine Storkel has been hired to fill the vacancy at the Tomah Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. Storkel joins Tomah Chamber President/CEO Tina Thompson and Megan Divyak, who handles membership and events. Storkel will focus on Chamber marketing. She replaces Shay Jilek who pursued another career opportunity.

Storkel is a familiar face around Tomah and has been very active in volunteer projects to increase the visual appeal for Tomah.

"I am excited to be part of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center in their mission to support Tomah and surrounding businesses and to help plan events for community members," Storkel said.

Storkel comes on board during a crucial period to help the Chamber help business navigate the economic uncertainty tied to COVID-19.

"I look forward to helping come up with ideas and solutions for trying times like the one we are in now to help businesses and the community" Storkel said.

Storkel was the owner of Country Spirit for nine years in Tomah that was located next to the Tomah Public Library. Country Spirit was a gift and antique shop. Storkel worked with several vendors that made unique crafts, and some that consigned antiques. She also decorated interiors of homes and made floral arrangements for customers. Storkel has also done craft shows for 30 years.

Other past experience included working at Burnstad’s as floral, boutique and gift manager until Burnstad's sold to Gordy’s where she continued as floral manager. When Festival Foods took over and then Molter’s Market, Storkel was floral and natural organic manager.

In 2018 Storkel enrolled part time at Western Technical College for graphic design classes.

"I was hoping to broaden my abilities to be more creative," Storkel said.

Storkel has been a volunteer for Our Town Tomah for over 15 years.

The group fundraises to have planters on Superior Avenue and in Tomah parks where flowers are planted to decorate throughout the seasons. Our Town Tomah volunteers maintain the boulevard flower beds and work on other projects for beautification of Tomah.

Storkel's goal is to take a vital message from her parents and pay it forward.

"My parents taught me the importance of giving back to our community and shopping local and I thank them for that," Storkel said.