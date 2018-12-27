Christmas Eve fires leave Sparta residents homeless

The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District had a busy holiday weekend this year as they responded to three calls, two of which were house fires.

The first call came in at 2:07 a.m. for a reported house fire located at 714 W. Montgomery Street in Sparta.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold was awakened by a loud truck horn alerting to the fire at Arnold’s neighbor’s house and within 10 seconds his pager went off.

The structure on fire was a three-apartment complex. According to Arnold, the fire originated on the deck of the back apartment near an outdoor ashtray.

When Arnold arrived, the Sparta Police Department was already on scene assisting the two occupants of the apartment out of a window onto the roof as an egress window was blocked by fire.

“They were lucky to get out alive,” Arnold said, adding firefighters were unable to locate anyone else in the other two apartments during an initial search.

Arnold said the first engine hooked to the hydrant and the fire was put out within ten minutes. Firefighters had to open up parts of the roof to knock out the fire and the department was on scene for a total of four hours.

Family members took the two occupants to the hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation. During a secondary search after the fire was put out, firefighters found the family’s dog had succumbed to the intense heat and smoke of the fire.

“When fires occur in the morning at that time most people are sleeping. I think the trucker’s horn helped,” Arnold said, adding the truck driver was still on scene when he arrived. “I think he had a lot to do with saving their lives.”

According to Arnold, the tenants of the apartments have been displaced and will be staying with family.

The Sparta PD, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, We Energies, Xcel Energy, Sparta Public Works and Sparta Ambulance assisted the fire department on the scene.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, the department responded to a fire alarm at Northern Engraving in Sparta.

“We determined it was a glitch in the alarm system,” Arnold said, adding they cleared the scene within an hour.

Later that evening at 10:34 p.m. another call came in for a reported house fire at 508 E. Franklin Street in Sparta. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

“The house had flames coming out of the front of the house, the back of the house, the side of the house, which is unusual with our fast response time to houses within the city,” Arnold said.

According to Arnold, there was one occupant who was in the house. He reported he was watching television in his living room when he heard a crackling coming from in the kitchen.

He saw the fire in the ceiling when he immediately exited the house and called 911; a neighbor also reported the fire shortly after the owner of the house.

Arnold said the two houses on either side of the home were no more than six feet from the house engulfed in flames and firefighters were concerned with protecting those houses as well.

“We started with an interior tact. We had guys inside the building suppressing the fire and when the flames moved to the second story I determined it was time to pull our guys out of there,” Arnold said. “With all occupants safely out of the home we decided to move to an exterior tact.”

Firefighters were on scene for five hours with a lot of “hot spots” in the home. Sparta PD, Sparta Ambulance, the street department and Xcel Energy assisted the department on the scene.

At 8:59 a.m. on Christmas morning, the department was called back to the house after a neighbor reported smoke coming from a second story window.

According to Arnold, a mattress located upstairs in the house was smoldering. The mattress was removed, the fire was extinguished and firefighters were on scene for roughly an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, Arnold suspects the cause of the fire was most likely electrical as it started in the ceiling. He said neighbors reported squirrels had been going in and out of open eves and believes the critters had been chewing on wires in the ceiling.

“Both houses were a total loss but the most important thing is everyone got out safe,” Arnold said. “House fires are bad no matter what time of the year they occur but around the holidays it makes it so much worse.”

Arnold said there were 31 firefighters who responded to one fire and 29 who responded to the other. “I was very impressed with the amount of people that showed up, especially during the holidays,” he said. “We were never short handed and the Sparta community is blessed to have a crew as dedicated as them to saving lives.”