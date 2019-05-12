Christmas in the Village set for this weekend

It was always a dream of former village administrator Shelly Miller to have a Christmas parade and/or a tree lighting ceremony in the Village of Bangor. Something she never accomplished due to her unexpected passing on Dec. 1, 2018.

Miller’s good friend Staci Tenner, along with a group of eleven others, who have dubbed themselves Shell-Bells, decided this would be the year they would make Miller’s dream come true.

“It was our mission to make this happen no matter what,” Tenner said, adding every member of the group was connected to Miller in some way. “We have an amazing group of women who all have their niche to bring this thing together.”

The group will be sponsoring Christmas in the Village this Sunday, Dec. 8 in Stockyard Park along Commercial St. in Bangor. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with Santa arriving in a sleigh to visit with attendees at the fire station.

Miller’s husband Todd will be lighting the 30-foot Christmas tree, donated by LoriLynn Farm, at 5 p.m. Outdoor Services Inc. out of West Salem decorated the tree for the event.

“It’s a really nice tree and we wanted something really big for the first year,” Tenner said.

The event will also include Christmas carols performed by the Bangor High School Vocal Jazz Choir, horse drawn sleigh rides and free cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn.

Several windows in downtown Bangor have been painted by a group member’s daughter with holiday themes to make the village a festive place this holiday season, just in time for the tree lighting.

The event is free to the public. Shell-Bells hosted a cookout fundraiser this past summer at Hansen’s IGA in Bangor in an effort to raise funding to support the event.

“We hope to grow from this year to bigger things,” Tenner said. “We wanted to start small.”

Another thing the group hopes will grow is the tree Shell-Bells bought, which was permanently planted in the park to be used at future events. Right now it only stands at eight-feet tall.

“We’re excited. It’s going to be a great night. I know Shelly is going to give us some good weather,” Tenner said. “We’re going to honor Shelly for her dream and hopefully make it an annual tradition.”