City administrator pitches Tomah site for new county nursing home

While Tomah City Administrator Roger Gorius told county officials Wednesday he was only making them aware of a site option for its planned nursing home complex, it sure sounded like a sales pitch.

Gorius and Tomah Mayor Pater attended the Nursing Home Building Advisory Committee where a few county board members from the Tomah and the eastern side of the county expressed their frustration with the City of Sparta's handling of the matter.

While Sparta officials haven't outright objected to the county's plan to build the new 83,000 square foot facility on the east side of Cty. Hwy. B near the Rolling Hills complex, they have indicated a preference for the structure to be erected on the west side of the road directly south of the current nursing home.

The city believes the east side real estate is better suited for residential development and had earmarked that area for that purpose in its Smart Growth Plan.

However, the county's architect on the project presented figures, showing that at $1.24 million, the east side site preparation costs were $336,000 less than on the west side mostly due to the amount of fill required to raise the grade of the site.

Progress on the project, which architects have estimated to cost $16 million, is currently being held up by Sparta while it updates its water and sewer agreement with the county for providing utilities to the Rolling Hills complex. It has billed the county $2,500 for its engineers to assess the water system feeding the complex, a requirement some county supervisors saw as an unnecessary road block to the project.

Gorius presented the option of building the facility in Tomah on a parcel near the site of the new Tomah Memorial Hospital (TMH). He said the infrastructure is already in the area and is more than adequate for the county's needs.

Gorius told the committee that in preliminary discussions with TMH Administrator Phil Stewart, he learned the hospital has a 10-acre site it can make available to the county, while the city has another nine to 10 acres it can offer.

According to Gorius, TMH has already done much of the site preparation work. He said he could likely shave $1 million off the site preparation costs compared to the Sparta site.

"That's a million dollars you can put into your facility," he said. "I'm not telling you where to put it . I'm telling you as an administrator I play with the smart money. I go where the best deal is."

Access to the site would be off Highway 16 on Gopher Avenue, which Gorius said the city plans to tear up to install new infrastructure before repaving it. The site, he insisted, is already set up for a medical-type facility.

"The barriers aren't there for us on this," he said. "(The county) is basically wanting to put in a system that is kind of a sister system to what we're already putting in. You're looking at a long-term care facility, whereas we're looking at a hospital."

The county's architect, Community Living Solutions(CLS) of Appleton, told the committee the floor plan could be transferred to another site with minimal changes to the design.

"I would be perfectly happy with if it was built in Sparta but I'm just tired of the obstacles the City of Sparta is throwing in front of us," said Pete Peterson, a county supervisor from the City of Tomah. "If Sparta doesn't come through on its water agreement on Dec. 13, I would seriously look at the Tomah site. This is not the Sparta nursing home, this is the Monroe County nursing home."

That agreement is being held up on an assessment of the water system, specifically to see if it has enough pressure to feed fire suppression sprinklers, an issue Supervisor Wally Habhegger called "smoke and mirrors".

"$2,500 is fine but anything beyond that and I start having problems," he said.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home administrator Linda Anderson said she had "feelings" about the City of Sparta's request for money, too, but recommended the county put politics aside and pay for the assessment to keep the process moving.

"We really are at the point where there are potential failures of our system (at the current nursing home)," she said. "We don't want to be faced with evacuating patients because our plumbing fails."

Anderson has stated in the past, the current facility is in very poor shape with plumbing repairs alone estimated to cost $3.1 million, while an overall remodel could have a $22.5 million price tag.

Nodji VanWychen, a county supervisor from Warrens, insisted the $2,500 was an unnecessary roadblock put up by the city.

"If Sparta is really willing to work with us then why should we be the ones to pay the $2,500 out?" she asked. "I think we have to start saying (the city) needs to be a little more cooperative if you want it in the area."

When it came to the vote on releasing the $2,500, VanWychen and Tomah area supervisor Ron Sherwood declined to support it, while Peterson waivered. The vote passed without their support.

Later Wednesday night, the Sparta City Council broached the issue with City Administrator Todd Fahning explaining the Board of Public Works tabled the matter of the city/county water agreement, citing a lack of information to determine if the water system was capable of handling the new facility.

Public Works directed the engineering study be performed, which Fahning said should be complete by Dec. 11. The matter will be before Public Works again on Dec. 13 before going to the council for a vote on Dec. 20.

Paul Geier, a Sparta resident whose mother is a Rolling Hills resident, urged the council to work with the county to keep the facility in Sparta. He had attended the county meeting earlier in the day and brought up Tomah's offer.

Sparta Mayor Ron Button said the city was being thorough in the matter.

"We know Monroe County is big on going ahead with doing things without the facts at hand," he said, likely alluding to the justice center debacle. "We do need the information otherwise you end up with a situation with a building a quarter or a third completed and all of a sudden find the water doesn't have enough pressure to sprinkler the building and it brings a halt to everything. A lot of wasted money and wasted time."

Alderman Kevin Riley also tried to reassure the audience, which included county officials, the city council was committed to keeping the nursing home in the area.

"No one sitting up here on this dais wants it to go away," he said.