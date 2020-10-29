City clerks see surge in absentee voting

With less than a week remaining before next Tuesday’s election, foot traffic at the Sparta and Tomah city halls is heavy. In person absentee voting, which comes to an end Friday at 5 p.m. at both places, as well as mail-in absentee voting is a popular method of casting ballots in this election.

Tomah City Clerk JoAnn Cram said of the 1,949 absentee ballots her office mailed out, 1,640 have already been returned, “and they’re still coming in like crazy.”

Sparta Deputy Clerk Jenny Lydon said the Sparta clerk’s office mailed out 1,590 absentee ballots and 1,297 have been returned.

In-person absentee voting has been underway since Oct. 20 and ends Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Cram said foot traffic at Tomah city hall has been steady, but there has been no line and no one has had to wait to fill out ballots for more than a couple of minutes.

Lydon said the same is true in Sparta, where they’ve had almost 700 residents vote in-person absentee since Oct. 20.

“We’re seeing record numbers of absentee voting,” said Lydon. Voters will need to bring a photo ID or have an ID on file to vote in-person at the clerk’s office.

For those who have received their absentee ballot but have not yet mailed it, both Cram and Lydon recommend dropping it off at their respective city halls instead of using he U.S Postal service to ensure they are received in time.

Sparta voters can drop off their ballots at the drop box located at the Court Street entrance or inside city hall until 4:30 p.m. on election day. After that, they can still drop them off at the polls until 8 p.m.