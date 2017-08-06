City of Sparta looks at declaring North Water Street house public nuisance

At its meeting Monday night, Sparta Public Safety Committee members agreed to recommend that the city council consider declaring a rooming house located a block from downtown a public nuisance.

According to a report submitted by Chief David Kuderer, the Sparta Police Department has been dispatched to 220 N. Water St. 103 times in the last four and a half years.

“Right now, currently, there’s about six big drug dealers living there, doing their transactions,” Kuderer said. “We’re finding needles and dispensed drugs in the yard, the sidewalk and on the curb.”

His report indicates 22 convicted drug users have lived at the address in recent years, and that methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana are currently being used or sold at the address. It also says two subjects had been arrested at the address for sex trafficking.

“Downtown business owners complaint to me about it, and visitors in this town complain to me about it,” said Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning. “The residents, a lot of times, they make their kids take alternate routes to school because they’re not allowed to walk past the house.”

The recommendation will appear on the full city council agenda Wednesday, June 21. From there, the council could request that City Attorney James Hellman explore legal options.

“This is actually the first time we’ve done something like this, from the public nuisance aspect,” Kuderer said. “The statutes outline the process of getting a public hearing set up and figuring out how to alleviate the problem.”

According to Wisconsin statues, a public nuisance is “any building or structure that is used to facilitate the delivery, distribution or manufacture … of a controlled substance.”

It also states that if a nuisance exists, the municipality where the property is located may take action in the circuit court to abate the nuisance.

The City of Sparta also has an ordinance outlawing public nuisances.

“The reason we want to do it this way is because if it’s going to end up in court, we want to make sure all our ‘I’s are dotted and our ‘T’s are crossed,” Fahning said.

The building is owned by Yahnke Units LLC, which manages other properties in the city. As a boarding house, rooms are typically rented at a nightly or weekly rate, rather than a month-to-month lease.

Kuderer told the Public Safety Committee he believes the landlord is aware of the issues.

“There had been a break-in in one of the apartments, but the landlord didn’t want to call us because he knew that the client had a warrant and he didn’t want to see him get arrested,” Kuderer said. “So we ended up going in for a call later that night, and we had people jumping out of the windows.”

Timothy Yahnke, who is a consultant for the property, says neither he nor the owner of the property have been contacted by the city or the police department regarding the property in more than a year.

“If the problem is as severe as they seem to believe, then a phone call to the property owner should be in order to discuss the concerns and possible solutions,” Yahnke said. “No one wants crime in their community, neighborhoods or streets, but the owners are not able to address the issue if the city or the police do not even attempt to make contact.”

It was stated in the meeting that the owner of the property had not been notified of the Public Safety Committee agenda item, but a letter would be mailed regarding the matter within a week.

Kuderer said the process of legally declaring it a public nuisance is likely to take months.