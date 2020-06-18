Closing date of SASD’s AEC building delayed due to COVID

Back in May 2019, the Sparta School Board approved the proposal from CommonWealth Development Corporation for the purchase and proposed use of the district’s Administrative and Education Center (AEC).

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren recently received an email from the owner of CommonWealth, Louie Lange, that read the original closing date of Aug. 15 was unlikely due to the stress that COVID-19 has placed on the Wisconsin State Historical office and the National Parks Service, which are the agencies that have to review and approve construction drawings and plans for the project.

CommonWealth was informed that both of the agencies would be backed up and to plan accordingly. In his email, Lange wrote, “In the interest of managing expectations, I think it would be wise for everyone to expect the closing not to happen until December.”

The contract between the district and CommonWealth only allows three 30-day extensions, which would be November 15, 2020. Lange asked the district to amend the contract to allow for two additional 30-day extensions at the same terms.

Van Deuren was assured by Lange that there was no concern that the sale would close. “We have never failed to close on a project that we received an award on,” he said.

“CommonWealth has quite a bit of skin in the game already. They’ve already been here on schedule to perform a number of inspections, they’re at work on the design plans and have been working with the city on the permits,” Van Deuren said. “The bottom line is they want the property; the city wants them to have the property and we want them to have the property. The reality of COVID is that real estate transactions are just taking longer with the agencies that are involved.”

Van Deuren ultimately recommended the board amend the contract to extend the original closing date and give CommonWealth until January 15, 2020.

For each of the months that the closing date is extended, CommonWealth would give the district an additional $5,000 of earnest money that would be nonrefundable should the closing of the sale fall through for whatever reason.

Another amendment would include a pandemic clause, which basically allows further extension for the number of days of delay directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CommonWealth, based in Fond du Lac is one of the largest affordable housing developers in the country and has completed over 68 projects in the past 19 years. Last year, they submitted a bid of $1.2 million

The firm’s plan specifically includes having the property added to the National Register of Historic Places and converted into a 40-unit apartment complex. Commonwealth has extensive experience in repurposing historic school buildings, which aligned with the district’s goal to sell the property to a firm who will keep the building’s historic character as part of the repurposing plan.

After the closing date in August, the proposal from CommonWealth included 12 months of construction with the renovation tentatively to be completed by August 2021.

Upon completion of the project, CommonWealth will offer property management as well and will not hire an outside party to manage the property.

“We need to have these amendments if this is going to go through. CommonWealth is the most reputable developer in the state and they’ve made us a great offer,” Van Deuren said. “They’ve been showing very good effort and this is the reality of the times we are living in.”

The district’s Policy, Finance and Facilities Committee unanimously recommended the full board approve the amendments.