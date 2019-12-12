Closing weekend family festivities slated at Sparta Kriskindlmarkt

A full line-up of performers and activities are scheduled for closing weekend of Sparta’s annual outdoor Holiday market.

On Friday, Dec. 13 the Sparta High Vocal Jazz Ensemble and SHE take the stage from 6-7 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by the Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild (SATAG) appearing as the Silent Monks performing The Hallelujah Chorus. After the Silent Monks performance, SATAG returns to the stage caroling in Victorian-era costumes.

There will be back-to back musical performances on stage at Mueller Square on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting out with the Meadowview Middle School Sound and Show Choir at 10 a.m., followed at noon by the Lawrence-Lawson Music Department K-3 Sing-Along Chorus. Saint Nicholas himself will be the guest of honor for this delightful performance and will remain on hand from noon-2 p.m. for a special “Lunch with Saint Nick.” Children under the age of 12 will be provided a free hot dog (while supplies last).

From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, the Faith Free Evangelical Church choir takes the stage. The entertainment will wind up with a final performance by the Silent Monks at 6 p.m.

Weather permitting, horse-drawn wagon rides between Mueller Square and Sparta’s spectacular Holiday Lights will be available from 5-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. Cost is $1 per person.

Vendors and community organizations staffing Kriskindlmarkt booths this weekend are:

Friday evening and all day Saturday:

• Bratwurst, hot dogs, soup (Sparta Youth Hockey Assoc)

• Cinnamon roasted nuts and hot apple cider(Friends of the Sparta Free Library)

• Soft pretzels with dips, currywurst (Kiwanis Club of Sparta)

• Commemorative mugs, gluehwein, and beer (Sparta Kriskindlmarkt Committee)

• Hand-made Holiday ornaments, German Christmas items (Susan Archer)

• Baked goods, Holiday treats, and hot chocolate (assorted nonprofit and service organizations)

Friday, Dec. 13 (4-8 p.m.):

• Golden Apple Playdough (Playdough for kids)

• Gulnara Dreier ( Wool from the Bad Ass Sheep Farm, felt and fabric from Kyrgystan)

• Created by Lisa Thill (Mixed media art, prints and originals,wine gnomes, calendars, journals, crafts)

• Diana Rose (Christmas Décor, sewn items, plushies, etc.)

• Mark & Brenda Braatz (crocheted items, jewelry)

• Sparta Royalty Scholarship (baked goods)

• Sparta High School Spanish Club

Saturday, Dec. 14:

• Callie Designs (Seasonal décor, sleighs, ornaments, snowmen, trees, glass blocks) (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Junkin’ Sisters (homemade crafts, gifts, decor, ornaments (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

• A&M Family Farm (organic pork products)(3-8 p.m.)

• Golden Apple Playdough (Playdough for kids) (3-8 p.m.)

• Gulnara Drier (Wool from the Bad Ass Sheep Farm, felt and fabric from Kyrgystan) (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Sparta Flora & Greenhouse (Laser cut wood, ornaments, seasonal décor) (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Scott Scholze Pottery (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Created by Lisa Thill (Mixed media art, prints & originals, wine gnomes, calendars, journals) (3-8 p.m.)

• 1924 Soapery (Soap, lotions, body oils) (3-8 p.m.)

• Diana Rose (Christmas Décor, sewn items, plushies, etc.) (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• American Legion Auxiliary (Baked sale items) ( 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Faith Free Church (bake sale items) (3-8 p.m.)

• Jon Lee Pottery (3-8 p.m.)

• Sparta Nazarene (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

The entire community is invited to enjoy the magic on this last weekend of the 2019 Kriskindlmarkt. For more information, contact the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce at 269-4123.