Colors of Kendall on Saturday

There is little doubt the colors of western Wisconsin are starting to find their shades of seasonal brilliance.

Organizers of the Colors of Kendall invite you to make the short drive to that Monroe County village to admire those colors and much more.

The Colors of Kendall is a community event that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be based in the Kendall Community Hall. In past years it has been held outdoors and at the former Kendall elementary school when mother nature did not cooperate. The school building is no longer available so the community hall was chosen as its home base.

There is no admission to the event. It will include different vendors and crafters. There will be food (a light lunch) for a nominal price during the day. There are expected to be some adult beverages to drink during the day as well as other beverages.

But the community hall is not the lone hub of activity in Kendall. An open house is planned in the recently re-opened Kendall Depot on the bike trail. The depot re-opened Labor Day weekend, spearheaded by Lori Bjornstad Peterson, who is running the building The depot is billed as the official headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. Stop in and say hello and maybe bring your bike along, weather permitting, for a nice fall ride on the trail.

Built in 1900, this building was the original Chicago & Northwestern Railway Depot. In 1964, the Department of Natural Resources restored the depot.

Another event going on that day is Woodworth's On the Ridge Car Show for local antique auto buffs. Ask about the event at the community hall for more details. The car show is at Dave Woodworth's farm outside Kendall on Norway Avenue.

For those who enjoy singing, St. Luke's Lutheran Church outside Kendall on the ridge is hosting a hymn sing-a-long at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church. There will be food and other baked goods available during the day.