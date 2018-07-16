Coming full circle; former Sparta teachers return to SASD as administrators

The Sparta Area School District has welcomed back two returning staff members for the 2018-19 school year. Both the new Director of Pupil Services Amber Kulig and the new Director of Teaching and Learning Jodi Brueggeman are returning to the Sparta area, having both taught at Meadowview Intermediate School prior to pursuing other opportunities.

Brueggeman said it was a “no brainer” to return to Sparta after four years with the School District of La Crosse, bringing an additional 20 plus years of experience in education with her.

She graduated with a degree in elementary education from Northern Michigan University. She finished her master’s degree through Marygrove College and received her administration degrees from Viterbo University.

Originally from Michigan, Brueggeman started her career in education as a librarian focusing on tech integration before she began teaching fourth grade for eight years and then eighth grade math.

She relocated to Wisconsin with her husband taking a job in Alma Center as a fifth grade math interventionist. She then began teaching in Sparta as a fifth grade teacher and transitioned into a math interventionist.

For the past four years, Brueggeman has been working in La Crosse as a coordinator for the High Performance Learning Program.

“All of my jobs have been fabulous,” she said. “I think each job has given me a new lens and having been at four districts, being able to work with a variety of administrators and teachers has really helped me become a better educator and a better leader along the way.”

She added, “It’s always been a passion and a drive of mine, working in the curriculum and how can we better meet the needs of our students and find best teaching practices to implement changes.”

Brueggeman said education has changed tremendously over the past 20 years with different laws, different criteria and new technologies.

“We need to be continually looking at how we’re doing things and how we can better what we’re doing,” she explained. “We’re already doing great things its just how can we blend in the different tools we have to make things better for students? Their world has changed a lot too since I started in education.”

Following the retirement of Peggy Jadack, the district hired Amber Kulig to resume the role of Director of Pupil Services. Kulig has an extensive background helping families and students that have unique needs when it comes to their education.

“There’s always the saying when you’ve gone into special ed. you’ve gone in for a reason,” Kulig said, adding her parents were foster parents while she was growing up. She is one of ten children, five of whom were adopted and several of whom had special needs. “Looking at unique needs has been my world since I was young.”

She received her associate’s degree in interpreting from Northwest Technical College in Wassau and continued her education at Viterbo University attaining a bachelor’s degree and then earned her master’s degree at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona and finished her education at Viterbo where she received her administrative degrees.

Kulig began her career in education as a sign language interpreter for five years before switching into teaching. Her primary focus in education has been learning disabilities and emotional behavior disabilities.

She began teaching in Sparta before accepting a position with the School District of La Crosse as the Emotional Behavior Disabilities Program Coordinator. For the past year she has been working as an Assistant Director of Special Education with the Hiawatha Valley Education District in Minnesota.

“I’ve gone from that TA role and worked my way up, which I also think gives me a really unique perspective around all levels of special ed. and working with staff,” she said. “When I first started teaching I worked under Peggy (Jadack) and I knew someday that was the role I wanted to have.”

Kulig will oversee not only the special education programs and teachers but also the counselors and nurses; any service that is provided to the student with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for special needs students comes through her department.

“I am very excited. I have a strong background and passion around trauma, social justice approaches and mental health and meeting those unique needs of our students so I’m excited to bring some of that to the table,” she said. “With me having siblings that are on IEPs, I’ll be able to relate to the parents after seeing all of the positives as well as the struggles my parents went through supporting some of my siblings through the process. It gives me a personal understanding of families and where they’re coming from when they’re advocating for their child and what that feels like.”

Both Kulig and Brueggeman are happy to be coming back to Sparta and are ready to work with the administration and staff.

“Both Jodi and I feel like being back in Sparta feels like we’re back home. It just feels right,” Kulig said. “With our team of directors here, everybody has been extremely willing to help and just supportive of us. That just shows that team unity, which I think is key whenever you’re going into an administrative position.”

“We’re excited to find out where they’ve been for the past four years and how can we continue to help them grow. It’s a very collaborative environment and all people are working together to make Sparta the best in our area and in the state,” Brueggeman added. “Sparta has an amazing community that is very supportive of the school district. That was also a draw to come back, I wanted to be in a community that really values education and wants the best for our students.”