Committee pulls the plug on Sparta Butterfest

Sparta Butterfest became the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Organizers of Sparta’s annual summer celebration announced on Facebook Tuesday that the event will not be held this summer.

Butterfest President Kim Smith said the committee was really left with no choice in the matter.

“With the Badger Bounce Back plan, we would have to be in Phase Three in order to have Butterfest and there’s no way we could do that,” she offered.

The Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s three-phase plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible.

Phase Three resumes all business activity and gatherings, with minimal protective and preventative measures in place for the general public and more protective measures for vulnerable populations.

This year’s Butterfest, which was slated to be held June 11-14, would have been the 36th annual in Sparta.

“We made this decision with heavy hearts – it is not the decision we wanted to make,” said Smith, who is in her eighth year as Butterfest president.

She said the committee also looked at postponing Butterfest until later in the summer, but the logistics of planning an event of its size would allow for it.

“We couldn’t get the carnival, we couldn’t get the tent – things we need for Butterfest,” said Smith. “We had to make a decision to have it or not have it.”

Smith said the committee has been discussing the issue since mid-March, when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer At Home mandate the closed all state businesses deemed non-essential.

“We actually had to cancel our March meeting because we hold it at the American Legion and it was shutdown,” Smith offered. “We met via Zoom and discussed it, and we talked with the powers that be at the city and decided to wait until around the first of May to make a decision.”

Smith said the committee also spoke with organizers of June Dairy Days in West Salem to see that their plan was.

The June Dairy Days committee announced last week the West Salem event was cancelled.

“It get that this was something to look forward to during this time,” added Smith. “It’s something the committee looks forward to each year. We wouldn’t be on the committee if our hearts weren’t in it.”

The Miss Sparta Scholarship Pageant, which was planned for the June 6, cancelled its 2020 event earlier this month and Smith said there will be no 2020 Butterfest Royalty named this year, including Butterfest Festmaster, Lady Butterfest, Miss Sparta, Little Miss Sparta and Sparta’s Outstanding Teen.

While Butterfest is cancelled, Smith said the committee is looking into some possible online activities during what would be Butterfest weekend.

“We are throwing around some ideas for that weekend – some things that we are going to try and do,” she said.

“We have lots of ideas. We’d like to do something with the buttons and some other things,” continued Smith, adding that none of what is being looked at involves gatherings of people. “People should follow our Facebook page. We’ll have a couple of things lined up that will allow us to star within the social distancing guidelines.”

As for Butterfest 2021, Smith said it’s is already being planned.

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors,” she said. “We will be back next year – ready and raring to go.”