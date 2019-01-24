Committee sets dates for info sessions on nursing home referendum

The Monroe County Rolling Hills Nursing Home Committee set four public meeting dates Monday to inform the public about the upcoming advisory referendum on increasing taxes to cover debt payments on a new nursing home.

The meetings will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Brookwood High School, Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Cashton Community Hall, Monday, March 4 at Tomah High School and Wednesday, March 6 at Meadowview School in Sparta. The meetings are slated to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

In December, the board approved adding a referendum to the April ballot on a 9-6 vote. The non-binding, advisory referendum will read, "Should Monroe County build a new senior care facility at an estimated construction cost of $20 million with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20 year period?"

County Administrator Jim Bialecki, Rolling Hills Nursing Home Administrator Linda Smith and county Finance Director Tina Osterberg will be presenting information at the meetings to educate residents on the financial implications of the referendum.

The projected cost of a nursing facility rose from $16 million to $20 million due to delays incurred from the 11th hour vote to move the facility to Tomah.

Revised construction expense projections, which use a spring 2020 project start date, show the new costs range from $19.36 million to $18.95 million, depending on the location and design of a new facility. In order to fund the 20-year debt service on a new facility, expected to run $1.5 million a year, the county will need to exceed state-imposed levy limits to avoid impacting budgets for essential services.

The referendum doesn't deal with the building site, which is currently in Tomah. Committee member Mary Von Ruden argued the resolution designating the Tomah site could be voided by a lawsuit against 10 supervisors who voted last January to move the site to Tomah. That lawsuit, which accuses those supervisors of violating open meetings law, could be settled by the end of February.

At the December meeting, Supervisor Cedric Schnitzler said the referendum in effect is on whether the county should remain in the nursing home business.

"If the population votes it down, we won't need a discussion on the site because the public told us what they want," he said.

At that same meeting supervisors rejected a resolution rescinding a previously approved measure to build a new nursing home facility in Tomah and to return it to its originally approved site across from the current nursing home in the Town of Sparta.