Community Christmas Dinner to take place this week

A lot of people choose to use the holiday season as a time to be charitable, putting the needs of others before their own. Every year, a group of wonderful people dedicate a bit of their time to ensure members of the Sparta community enjoy a traditional holiday feast.

Over the years, Sparta’s annual Community Christmas Dinner has averaged between 800 and 1,000 meals that were prepared and served to the community thanks to this group of volunteers. This year will be no exception with a greater need in the community.

This year’s event is scheduled for Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post #100 located at 1116 Angelo Rd. in Sparta.

The menu this year includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, yams, dressing, vegetables, cranberries, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and other assorted desserts.

Because of the challenges presented by COVID-19, the group’s goal is to ensure the community stays healthy, therefore all of the meals will be prepackaged, the dinner will have very limited seating and reservations would be greatly appreciated by organizers of the event.

In addition, pick-up services will be offered for anyone who requests it and delivery services will also be offered for those who have a harder time getting around.

The meal is offered to attendees for free; however, free will donations will be accepted and are appreciated. Any proceeds leftover from the event will be returned to the community through various local charities.

Local donations are down this year after all of its challenges. Those who would like to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to the American Legion Post #100 and write 'Christmas dinner' in the memo line; checks can be mailed to or dropped off at the Sparta American Legion.

The event is always in need of volunteers for set-up, clean-up, servers, packagers, greeters and pick-up coordinators. Volunteer coordinator Fawn Brickman will call volunteers days prior to confirm their time and position.

To sign up for reservations, pick-up, delivery or volunteering please call the Sparta American Legion at (608) 269-4411 or simply stop by.