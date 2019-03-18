Community forum on TASD referendum slated March 21

A community forum on the Tomah School District’s referendum seeking $1.5 million for the next four years will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in the Tomah High School Auditorium.

Superintendent Cindy Zahrte and Business Manager Greg Gaarder, along with members of the Board of Education, have scheduled this meeting for any interested school district residents to provide information and answer questions on the upcoming referendum.

Information shared will include the actual question which will appear on the April 2 ballot, reasons why the school district must seek to exceed the revenue limit through this referendum, and the impact of the referendum on taxpayers.

Please attend if you have any questions or concerns about the four year non-recurring operational referendum for $1.5 million dollars. District residents unable to attend the meeting can access materials on the referendum on the district website at www.tomah.education and are also welcome to call the District Office at 608-374-7004.