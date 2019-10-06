Community healthcare forum series kicks off in La Farge June 18

The first in a series of community forums on universal health care will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at the La Farge Community Center, 202 N. State St. Titled “Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?”

The forum will feature a panel ofthree healthcare professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann, Dr. Brian Woody and Emma Hood, RN. Topics of discussion will include our current US healthcare system, the Canadian single-payer system and the current changes and alternatives being proposed in this country.

The goal of this forum series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have open, non-partisan conversations about improving our current healthcare system. Other forums are planned for Hillsboro, Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua, dates and times to come.

Dr. Brian Woody, a family medicine doctor in Viroqua and partner in the Hirsch Clinic who has been in practice for more than 20 years, will discuss pitfalls of our current system and outline other proposed systems. Dr. Mark Neumann, a recently retired pediatrician who practiced in Africa, Madison and La Crosse from 1980 until 2019, will discuss what comprehensive, single-payer coverage could look like in the US. And Emma Hood, a registered nurse who grew up in Canada and trained in nursing there, will contrast the Canadian single-payer system to the US system.

The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, and is free and open to the public.The Vernon County Democratic Party is dedicated to increasing civic engagement, informing voters, and promoting progressive values. For more information and to get involved, visit vernoncountydems.org or email vernoncountydems@gmail.com .