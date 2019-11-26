Community Thanksgiving dinners planned for Sparta, Bangor, Tomah, Wilton

Several area communities will be holding Thanksgiving dinners this Thursday, including Sparta, Bangor, Tomah and Wilton.

Sparta's will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion. The menu includes turkey, dressing and potatoes with gravy, yams with brown sugar and butter, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls with butter, pie and beverages.

The meal is free, but organizers will accept free-will offerings that will go to the Breadbasket Food Pantry, Families First and the Sparta Area School Lunch Fund.

There will be no takeouts on Thanksgiving Day, but there is meal delivery for shut-ins and the elderly.

For a free ride to the Legion, call Sparta Cabs at (608) 269-2222. The event is sponsored by the Sparta Ministerial Association.

Bangor will host its annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Log Cabin Banquet Hall in Bangor.

This is the 23rd year for the community dinner. Last year the dinner served 530 people, 300 ate in and 230 meals were carry-outs and several boxes of donated food items were sent to the West Salem Care and Share Food Pantry along with a monetary donation of $2,300.

The menu will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, corn, cranberries, coleslaw, milk, coffee and pumpkin pie.

There is no cost for the meal. Donations of money or non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Care and Share Food Pantry in West Salem.

Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will continue again for the 27th consecutive year in Tomah.

The dinner will begin with a prayer at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Avenue. The dinner will end around 1 p.m. or when the food is gone.

Donations of pie can be delivered to the Tomah Chamber on Wednesday, Nov. 27 or Murray’s on Main on the 27th or 28th. Monetary donations can be mailed to Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 199 Alyssa St., Tomah, WI, 54660. Questions regarding Thanksgiving or donations should be directed to Tina Thompson at 608-343-4956 or 608-372-2166.

The Wilton Community Club will host its community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at the Wilton American Legion. The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with all the fixings, and dessert with milk or coffee.

The event is open to all and donations are welcome.