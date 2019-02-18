Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Contractors with MDM Construction of Rockford, Ill., work on the new Emergency Operations Center on Jan. 23, at Fort McCoy. U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public AffairsOffice, Fort McCoy

Construction continues on new Emergency Operations Center at Fort McCoy

Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

Construction continues on a new $1.5 million Emergency Operations Center at Fort McCoy.

MDM Construction of Rockford, Ill., was awarded a contract of $1,506,000 to construct the new center, said Nick Perna, general engineer with the Directorate of Public Works.

"The contractor broke ground the first week of November," Perna said. "Once completed, the new building will be a great addition for Fort McCoy."

Construction will continue through most of the year with an expected completion in the fall.

Construction projects like this also align with Fort McCoy's strategicobjectives that are part of the installation's five-year Strategic Business Plan.

Specifically, the objective to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy's cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure is addressed with this project.

