Construction at Herrman Elementary on schedule

At the beginning of the Sparta Area School District’s facilities expansion project, construction at Herrman Elementary School was scheduled to take 14 months to complete and now there are only two months remaining, according to Director of Business Services Leah Hauser.

“We’re getting to the end and you can really see the plans coming together,” she said.

In the last 30 days, M&J Masonry were able to finish laying the exterior brick veneer to the last main exterior wall, which was the high southern gymnasium wall. Winona Heating and Ventilating worked on applying the waterproof membrane to the canopy areas above the entrances.

M&J Concrete Finishers were on site last week continuing to pour sidewalk. Crews were able to pour the concrete sidewalk in front of the west, main vestibule entrance of unit B and began preparing the north main bus entrance of unit B.

Gerke Excavating was also on site recently, working on the northern playground area between the bus parking lot and the school, giving the final grade to the ovular areas, which will house the playgrounds and have the largest amount of sidewalk on the entire site.

Inside the building, Professional Painting has finished painting the classrooms, gymnasium and a multipurpose room. Crews completed construction on the school office area last and the drywall and painting were also completed recently.

Comfloors laid the resource room flooring in the first floor unit A while Terrazzo Designs continued to install the terrazzo on the northwest portion of first floor unit B and moved to the south east quarter to begin work there.

“Carpet and vinyl floors are going in and most of them are in already,” Hauser said.

Windows have been installed and Fowler & Hammer continued with installing the second floor casework for units A and C.

H&B Specialized Products came onsite last week and installed the gymnasium and multipurpose room equipment, such as basketball hoops while B&B Electric has been hanging lighting and was also able to hook up the gymnasium lighting to its permanent power.

Sprinklers have also been installed in the gymnasium along with elevators.

Last week, Cary Specialized Services received the structural framing for therapy swings and were able to install the first two in rooms 21 and 116.

Winona Controls have been working in the mezzanine and are starting to wrap up the piping intricacies in that area and Zimmerman Plumbing also continues to set various plumbing fixtures.

“A lot of the final pieces are starting to come together,” Hauser said.

In the next 30 days, crews need to install the school sign by Hwy 27, there is still painting that needs to be completed as well as flooring, casework, fixture installation and the main staircase still needs to be built.

One big project yet to be completed includes the kitchen area. The coolers and freezers have been delivered, but still need to be installed.

Hauser told the school board this week that there is a change order in the amount of $48,000 pending approval. It is made up mainly of security access to doors.

“As we continue to analyze the building with our safety and security measures in mind, we’ve identified a few more doors,” Hauser said, adding the change order also includes some modifications to duct work. “As we’re connecting the final trades together, we’ve had to adjust some things from how it looked on the original plan.”

In addition, there were two modifications requested from district administration, which included resizing the bathroom doorway inside the special education classroom. The edging was also changed on school cubbies to make them more durable.

The project’s contingency fund started with approximately $689,000. There have been six completed change orders, which would bring the remaining balance of the contingency to about $318,000.