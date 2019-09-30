Construction under way to build new shipping, receiving facility at Fort McCoy

Work is underway to build a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy.

Contractor Relyant Global LLC, headquartered in Maryville, Tenn., was awarded a contract of $7,030,235 to build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.

The contract calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 15,000 square feet of space, Green said. This work includes building the foundation and infrastructure with plumbing, electrical, and related building needs.

As of Sept. 20, workers had already completed ground preparation for construction and were working on building footings and a foundation wall. Work on installing water lines and storm-water piping also took place, Green said.

Relyant Global LLC also is the contractor for another project at Fort McCoy to build seven new military family housing units in the South Post Housing area.

A project completion date for the shipping and receiving facility has not yet been determined, Green said.

Projects like this align with Fort McCoy's long-range strategic planning objectives, including to "sustain and modernize Fort McCoy's cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure."

Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2019 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.