CORP document a map for future park growth in Tomah
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 11:33am admin1
The Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission gave its stamp of approval on a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) at its meeting Monday night.
The Tomah Parks and Recreation Commission gave its stamp of approval on a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) at its meeting Monday night.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com