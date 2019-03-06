Coulee Region CO.STARTERS Class offered in Sparta

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Couleecap, will be offering a CO.STARTERS entrepreneurial training course in Sparta beginning in July. The 9-week class, which is intended for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, will be held regularly on Tuesday evenings, starting July 9 and ending September 3.

CO.STARTERS is an international organization that assists people in developing successful business plans using a version of the “Business Model Canvas” developed by Alexander Osterwalder to help participants develop workable business models.

Participants will learn to understand, test and refine their ideas. More information about CO.STARTERS can be found on their website www.costarters.co.

This is the second time the CO.STARTERS course has been offered in Sparta. Comments from last year’s participants include, “I would say that the Cohort gave me the tools and perspective I needed to put me on the path of starting my own business. The class itself was invaluable given the wide range of information provided.”

And, “The ability to sit with a group of class mates that could bounce ideas off of each other was a huge benefit. The cohort provided real world interaction and is exactly what made it successful for me.”

Classes will be held at the Barney Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the CO.STARTERS course is encouraged to attend an open house and information session to be held at the Cork & Barrel on North Water Street in downtown Sparta on June 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; interested parties may stop in anytime and meet with a representative of Couleecap and the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

There is also training available for those interested in serving as facilitators for CO.STARTERS. The two-day course will be held on June 5 and 6 at The Gig Co-Working Space, 119 N. 19th Street in La Crosse; please contact the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce or Aaron Reimler, Business and Income Developer at Couleecap at (608) 797-5746.

In CO.STARTERS, facilitators don’t teach the materials; rather they help facilitate a collaborative, action-driven process that allows participants to think through the ideas and concepts of identifying a value proposition, and creating a business model.

The sessions work from award-winning materials created by the CO.STARTERS team in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Facilitators also receive an honorarium for helping with the nine-week course.

Being a CO.STARTERS facilitator provides you an opportunity to further examine your own business in a fun, collaborative environment. Expand your network with a class of new, and existing entrepreneurs.

The CO.STARTERS class in Sparta is being made possible through a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Couleecap, with the assistance of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.