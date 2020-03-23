Couleecap increases food pantry hours

Couleecap, Inc. is offering expanded food pantry hours in Sparta and Prairie du Chien to assist people struggling with food insecurity during the coronavirus emergency. Individuals and families impacted by unemployment or reduced hours, school or business closures, or other reasons for food scarcity are encouraged to visit a Couleecap food pantry Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The food pantries, located at 217 North Black River Street in Sparta and 200 E. Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien (rear entrance), will offer pre-packed bags of food than can be picked up without entering the building, reducing face-to-face contact to prevent the spread of germs. If a person or family needs food but cannot come to the pantry themselves, they may send a friend or family member on their behalf.

Couleecap will offer accommodations for special dietary needs when possible and can schedule limited home delivery to those who are not able to send someone on their behalf. To request dietary considerations or limited home delivery, people can call 608-424-4187 for Sparta and 608-326-2463 for Prairie du Chien.

To meet increased needs, Couleecap is also accepting donations of food, personal hygiene items, or cash to support this effort. Food donations will be accepted during hours of operation or by calling the Sparta or Prairie du Chien Couleecap pantries at the numbers listed above. Items most needed include pasta, pancake mix, cereal, soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon), as well as cleaning and personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, diapers/wipes, soap, shampoo/conditioner, feminine products, toothbrushes, dish soap, Clorox wipes, laundry soap, and hand sanitizer. Donations of new (previously unused) bags, pet food, and cat litter are also needed at this time.

All other Couleecap services, including assistance for those experiencing homelessness, weatherization, home rehabilitation, and more are still being offered. Residents can visit Couleecap online at www.Couleecap.org or call 866-904-4508 to see a list of programs and request assistance.