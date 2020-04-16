County’s COVID-19 cases reach 12

The Monroe County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the county’s total to 12.

On Tuesday, the health department confirmed two new cases followed by another two cases on Wednesday.

The two cases reported Tuesday included a male in his 20s with moderate symptoms and a male in his 50s with severe symptoms.

The other two cases involve a female in her 20s with moderate symptoms and a male in his 70s with mild symptoms.

Of the dozen reported cases, five of the individuals have recovered. The health department also reported the death of a man in his 70s who was diagnosed with COVID. However, the medical examiner reported his death was due to multiple underlying health conditions.

A total of 461 people in the county have tested negative for the virus.

As of this morning (Thursday), statewide there have been 3,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 182 deaths.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to peak in in the state between April 23 and May 23.

The best preventive measure against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other. Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer of the Monroe County Health Department Nelson urges people to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

Other guidelines from the Monroe County Health Department include:

• Stay at home.

• Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

• Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

• Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

• Make essential trips no more than once a week.

• And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Those who have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211wisconsin.org or call 211.

Those experiencing anxiety, depression, or feeling overwhelmed can call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.