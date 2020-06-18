County’s COVID cases continue to climb

The Monroe County Health Department reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since last Monday, June 15, elevating the county’s COVID Compass status from Very High Risk to Severe Risk.

On June 3, the county had 18 total positive cases, with two cases considered “active” (meaning that individuals were currently ill and isolating in their homes). As of June 16, there were 38 total positives, with 17 active cases.

“We knew that there would be an increase in cases after Safer At Home was lifted,” said Director/Health Officer, Sharon Nelson. “As people have more opportunities to come into close contact with one another, the more opportunities the virus has to spread.”

The new cases include:

• A male in his 50s who is asymptomatic

• A female in her 50s with mild symptoms, exposure due to community spread

• Male in his 30s-investigation ongoing

• Female in her 20s with mild symptoms, exposure due to community spread

Nelson said that at this time, COVID-19 is here and that community members should assume that if they leave their homes, they may come into contact with COVID-19.

“That being said, we want the public to take precautions to lower their risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, but we also don’t want people to panic,” added Nelson. “Moving forward, we will see times where cases spike and decrease and we expect that this pattern will continue until we have a vaccine. Our goal is to keep cases at a level that is manageable given the tools and resources that we have.”

Nelson said when the health department receives a report of a positive case, staff conduct an intensive interview with that individual to see who they had contact with while they were infectious. The infectious period is considered to be two days prior to developing symptoms and during their isolation period. Staff then follow up via phone call with identified contacts to provide guidance.

In most cases, high and medium risk contacts are advised to quarantine at home for 14 days since their last exposure to an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

When determining risk, health department staff consider the following as close contact:

· Direct physical contact with the person (e.g., hug, kiss, handshake)

· Being within six feet of the person for 15 minutes or more

· Contact with the person's respiratory secretions (e.g. coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items)

· Staying overnight for at least one night in a household with the person

“Based on this criteria, we don’t consider grocery shopping or going to the gas station as a high or medium risk contact, unless you were having a 15-minute conversation or hugging someone in the grocery store aisle or at the gas pump,” said Nelson.

She added that to prevent further spread of COVID-19, confirmed cases should isolate and contacts should quarantine as recommended by the health department’s guidelines.

“It’s extremely important that those who are asked to isolate or quarantine do so for the entirety of their isolation/quarantine period. So far, we’ve had great cooperation from Monroe County residents, and we thank them for helping to protect other community members.”

When an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19, it can take 2-14 days to develop illness, which is why individuals are asked to quarantine for that period of time.

On Wednesday, the county updated its Coulee COVID-19 Compass to Severe Risk due to the number of new cases. According to the MCHD, the purpose of the Compass is to guide the community to make the right decisions with COVID-19 in mind.

Recommendations under the Severe Risk status include:

• No leisure travel

• Stay home except for essential purposes

• No indoor gatherings outside of the household

• Outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer and with face coverings and social distancing

• Take-out, pick-up or delivery service only at restaurants and bars

• Work at home if possible. If not, wear face masks and social distance

• No personal care services (hair salons, nail solons etc.)

Nursing home staff at Rolling Hills and the Morrow Home also have been hit by COVID. The Morrow Home was up to nine staff members who tested positive for the virus. The facility has indicated none of those affected have contact with residents.

Rolling Hills had one staff member test positive for COVID on June 11. Nursing Home Administrator Linda Smith said the facility activated its COVID unit and moved eight residents into it out of precaution.

She said none of the residents are ill and the facility isn’t taking new admissions until test results associated with staff and residents who were in contact with the positive case are returned

The facility has to go 28 days straight without a positive case before it is considered virus free.

Nelson recommends the following measures to minimize the risk from exposure to COVID-19:

· Isolating and quarantining for the full amount of time as advised by the health department

· Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even if that illness is mild

· Maintain a 6-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact (within 6 feet) with those outside of your household

· Avoid congregating in groups of any size

· Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases

· Wear a fabric face covering in places where you cannot maintain social distancing

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

· Avoid touching your face