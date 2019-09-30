County agrees to fund drug court
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 10:31am admin1
The Monroe County Board voted unanimously last Wednesday to use money from its revolving loan fund buyout to fund a drug court for the next two years.
The Monroe County Board voted unanimously last Wednesday to use money from its revolving loan fund buyout to fund a drug court for the next two years.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com