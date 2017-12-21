County board approves $16 million bonding for new nursing home

After an attempt by one supervisor to use general fund money to bring down borrowing failed, the Monroe County Board Wednesday approved a $16 million bonding plan to fund the new county nursing home.

The county's financial advisor, Bradley Viegut of Robert W. Baird & Co., presented the financing plan, which includes a $9.5 million bond issue in March 2018 and another $6.5 million bond issue in January 2019.

Supervisor Paul Steele objected to the plan, making a motion to reduce borrowing to $14 million, while taking any necessary additional funds from county coffers. His motion failed due to the lack of second after County Administrator Jim Bialecki warned the board that depleting the general fund would leave the county vulnerable to unseen expenses, especially in light of the county's costly drug epidemic and its burden on county departments.

Supervisor Dan Olson also objected to the bonding plan. His primary contention was the county was borrowing the money too early and would be making unnecessary interest payments while the project lay idle for a few months. He suggested using county funds to progress the project to bidding when construction costs would be more firm.

Viegut pointed out that the first bond issue wouldn't take place until March and the project is expected to break ground when frost is out in April. He also said he structured the bonding so the majority of money could be borrowed at what is expected to be a lower 20-year interest rate in March. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates over the next several quarters so the second bond issue in January 2019 is projected to have a higher rate for a 10-year bond.

Viegut said project costs should be set by December, giving the county the flexibility to reduce the second bond amount if needed. Finally, he pointed out that without securing the bonding first, any money spent on the project would be lost if supervisors voted down funding in the future. Since bonding requires a three-quarters majority vote, it would take only five no votes to kill the project.

Supervisor Carol Las opposed the bonding resolution, saying other taxable entities in the county, like the Sparta School District, are looking at raising taxes for projects and she didn't want to "tax residents out of their homes." She wanted the county to investigate what other taxing entities are planning before committing to a $16 million bond issue.

Linda Anderson, Rolling Hills Nursing Home director, pointed out the new facility would actually lower the amount of levy money the nursing home receives. She said operational costs from the more efficient facility would be nearly eliminated from the levy, while higher state and federal reimbursement rates would assist with paying off the debt.

The levy has subsidized Rolling Hills Nursing Home to the tune of $1.4 million over the last few years. That would drop to $1.1 million for the next 20 years after which any taxpayer subsidy going toward the facility would nearly disappear, according to Anderson.

Supervisor Jim Schroeder chided those board members for not taking expert advise and trying to patch together their own plans.

"We've got professionals here who are trying to help us and we're fighting them," he said, showing his obvious frustration with the discussion.

The bonding resolution passed despite the objections from Steele, Las and Olson, who all voted against it.

That vote came on the heels of the Sparta City Council's approval Wednesday of an agreement to provide water to the new facility, which will be located on the northeast corner of the Cty. Hwy. B and General Avenue intersection across from Rolling Hills.

A study by the city's engineering firm recommended the county invest a half million dollars for a new water booster station to increase water pressure at the new facility. Anderson said the county's architecture firm indicated that a few upgrades to the existing booster station would be adequate if needed. She added that the county will consult with its insurance carrier and the local fire district for their input.

Also at issue is the offer of a site from the Tomah Hospital near the site of its new facility. It has been purported that site will save the county money in site preparation costs but no proof of that has yet been offered.