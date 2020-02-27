County board approves 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution

Monroe County became the fourth Second Amendment sanctuary county in Wisconsin Wednesday after supervisors voted 15-1 for a resolution calling for its adoption.

The vote came in front of an assembly room packed mostly with gun rights proponents but including a smattering of people opposing the resolution.

“It’s simply a way for Monroe County to say to state and federal policymakers here in Monroe County we take the Second Amendment seriously and we oppose any unconstitutional changes to it. That’s all we want,” Trent Ziegler, a Sparta businessman who spearheaded the effort to get the resolution passed, told the board.

Ziegler, Sheriff Wes Revels and District Attorney Kevin Croninger were given an opportunity to address the board, before County Board Chairman Pete Peterson opened it to audience remarks.

Zeigler organized an information session on the issue at Jake’s Northwoods earlier this month, which drew close to 400 people and garnered quite a bit of media coverage. Revels and Croninger also spoke at that event.

Ziegler said response to that event on social media was almost unanimously positive.

“There is no question an overwhelming majority of people in the county want this,” he said.

Revels, threw his support behind the resolution also, noting it doesn’t ask for nor does it authorize law enforcement to ignore any current laws. He said he and the county board are sworn by oath of office to uphold the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions.

Croninger backed that up, saying there is nothing in the resolution about not enforcing laws that are currently written.

“It’s about taking guns without due process,” he said, alluding to Red Flag Laws.

Red Flag Laws are state laws that authorize courts to issue a special type of protection order, allowing the police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or to others.

Many times, the request for the order comes from relatives or friends concerned about a loved one who owns guns and has expressed suicidal thoughts or discussed shooting people. Police can also request an order.

While Red Flag laws don’t exist in Wisconsin, they have been proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. Seventeen states have enacted Red Flag laws.

Denise Murnane, a county resident, spoke against the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, saying it encourages law enforcement officials to not enforce those laws if they are ever passed.

“The county board right now is contemplating a measure that encourages local law enforcement to have an option to ignore state and federal laws,” she said.

Murnane urged the board to put off the vote until county residents could become more aware of the issue and to even put it on the April ballot as a referendum question.

Joey Esterline, a resident of the Town of Adrian, who is a gun owner, avid hunter, hunting instructor, and is retired from the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement, where she performed administrative duties, agreed that the resolution needed more time and thought.

“We need to bring communities together and stop using the approach of division…put our energy into issues that relate to firearms in a positive way,” she said.

Esterline suggested that since the resolution is largely symbolic, it is more of a partisan effort to encourage people to vote for candidates who are pro-Second Amendment.

“I feel we elect poor representatives when we as voters are so hung up on one issue. It’s a poor way to have representatives and a poor way to have democracy,” she said.

Laurie Bartholomew, a Sparta resident whose son was killed six years ago in an officer-involved shooting, also raised concerns over the resolution. She said the incident with her son, who was addicted to drugs and fought depression, didn’t poison her on guns.

Her concern, she said, is “it aligns the county with a questionable movement that has encouraged nullification of law across the country” where officials unilaterally declare the laws unconstitutional and don’t follow them.

Andrew Cotrill of Tomah, said the resolution was about the county standing up for the Second Amendment. “If you want to change the Amendment, create a Constitutional Congress and get two-thirds of states to vote to repeal it, otherwise, it’s there,” he said.

Denise Olson of Sparta related an incident that happened to her that reinforced her support of the Second Amendment. She said she sent a home intruder fleeing in the middle of the night after she brandished a handgun.

“We’re not asking anybody to vote on anything that doesn’t already exist, we’re just asking you to make a statement that says we believe in the Second Amendment,” she said.

Sparta businessman Gary Ascher, a proponent of the resolution, said the audience likely was a fair representation of the county’s opinion on the issue. He said the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution has been prominent in the media and anyone paying attention knew about it.

“There’s a reason only five or six people are talking against it,” he said.

Brett Larkin, a Tomah High School senior who is a candidate for the county board, said the Second Amendment wasn’t created for hunting but to prevent tyranny. He also referred to earlier comments about the victims of mass shootings being mostly young people.

“We protect our president with armed guards, we protect our sporting events with armed guards and you’re going to protect me and my fellow students with a law that says this is a gun-free zone. That’s a lot of help,” he scoffed, encouraging passage of the resolution.

Wayne Kling, a Tomah resident who also is running for the county board in the April election, said mental illness and drugs are the problem, not guns.

The only County board member to speak on the resolution before it went to a vote was Mary Von Ruden of Sparta.

She took offense to some of the partisan nature of comments from some speakers, saying they inferred Democrats don’t care about the Second Amendment. “I’m hoping this is non-partisan,” she said.

Supervisor Paul Steele was the only board member to vote against the resolution.