County board candidates air their views

With early voting taking place in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Herald is running Monroe County Board candidate responses to a questionnaire sent out March 16 as they come in.

There are five supervisory district races in the county, including newcomers Jen Schmitz and Ronald Radar in District 15; incumbent Mary Cook and challenger Craig Buswell in District 16; incumbent Doug Path and challenger Ron Luethe in District 9; Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling in District 13; and incumbent Alan McCoy and Challenger Stephen Klein in District 1.

CRAIG BUSWELL

(No photo available)

District 16 includes the towns of Clifton, Glendale, Wilton 3,4 & 5, Wellington 1&2, and Village of Kendall.

Buswell, 71, holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville and was a quality control inspector. He served on the Kendall Village Board for 28 years and was a member of the Kendall Fire Department and Kendall Area Ambulance service. He was on the Monroe County Board for three terms.

Why are you running for county board supervisor?

I was approached by citizen to run.

Why do you believe you are qualified?

Because of my previous experience.

In a recent referendum, Monroe County residents overwhelmingly said yes to the county remaining in the nursing home business. What is your opinion on a county-run nursing home? Where should it be located and why?

I am unsure about a county-run nursing home. If we do build a home, it should be convenient for all county residents. There should be no special privileges for some people.

What are other top issues (no more than three) you think the county needs to address and why?

Open government, roads and a fair listening to all people’s problems.

DOUG PATH

(No photo available)

District 9, includes the towns of Adrian, Ridgeville and part of Wilton, and the villages of Norwalk and Wilton.

Path graduated from Brookwood High School in 1972, and then attended Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse for auto mechanics.

He is currently employed at Martin’s Milk Services in Wilton as a diesel mechanic. He served on the Wilton Village Board for over 15 years, is a past member of the Royall School Board and was on his church council in Wilton.

Path is a former assistant fire chief on the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Wilton Fire Board. During his 10 years as a Monroe County Supervisor he has served on the Finance, Sanitation and Zoning, Public Safety and Justice, and Property and Maintenance committees.

Why are you running for county board supervisor?

I have been part of and am working on up-and-coming projects that are going on within the county at this time that I would like to see finalized.

Why do you believe you are qualified?

I have started and ran two successful small businesses in Monroe County. I ran the finances of those businesses and would like to keep using that experience to help move the county forward. I enjoy people and like working with them to solve the problems of the county as they come up.

In a recent referendum, Monroe County residents overwhelmingly said yes to the county remaining in the nursing home business. What is your opinion on a county-run nursing home? Where should it be located and why?

I don’t have a problem with the county remaining in the nursing home business. It should be located where it is best for the county.

What are other top issues (no more than three) you think the county needs to address and why?

Top issues include the space needs in the old courthouse, the new Justice Center, and county properties we purchased and turned into office space. The need to keep taxes from spiking upward as the budget. gets tighter and tighter. To keep the good employees we have because the pool of potential employees is shrinking.

WAYNE KLING

District 13 includes the City of Tomah wards 7,8,14,15,16,17 & 19.

Kling is a lifelong resident of Tomah, with the exception of his military service. He retired from the Army with over 30 years of service. He is currently employed at Challenge Academy, a program for at-risk teenagers ages 16-18 that helps them become productive members of society and receive a high school equivalency diploma.

He also works in group homes for disabled adults in Tomah and Warrens. His wife of 34 years died a few years ago and he has six adult children, ages 50-26, four of whom live in the Tomah area.

Kling attended the University of Wisconsin, several military schools and has several diplomas. He was a Tomah alderman from 2016-2019 and currently sits on the Board of Appeals, Tomah Area Ambulance Commission and the Historical Preservation Committee.

While an alderman, he, with the assistance of other aldermen, was able to enact a historical preservation ordinance for the City of Tomah, which allows for local business tax incentives to restore their buildings. He promoted the preservation and restoration of the Tomah Boy Scout Cabin, which will begin April 2020. He is a member of the Disabled Veterans Organization, American Legion, and Tomah Lion's Club, and a member of the Tomah Historical Society and museum and past vice president.

Why are you running for County Board Supervisor?

I decided to run for the position of county supervisor because I have a desire to continue to serve the people of Monroe County. There are many issues concerning the county board at this time. I would be fair and impartial and take into consideration my constituents in district 13.

Why do you believe you are qualified?

My past experiences in working with people in all fields; medical; security, law enforcement, past political experience. I do believe in going the extra mile to get the job done. I am willing to put the time and effort into what this job entails.

In a recent referendum, Monroe County residents overwhelmingly said yes to the county remaining in the nursing home business. What is your opinion on a county-run nursing home? Where should it be located and why?

I believe in hearing all the pros and cons in this issue and then, taking all the things into consideration making an informed decision. My main priority is to listen to my constituents and listen to their issues and concerns.

What are other top issues (no more than three) you think the county needs to address and why?

Infrastructure is one of things that need to be addressed in our county. Making sure our county employees are given a fair wage is another.