County board chair proposes selling nursing home to Sparta

With Monroe County supervisors seemingly at an impasse over where to build a new nursing home, County Board Chairman Pete Peterson proposed a new idea at Monday's Rolling Hills Committee meeting.

He suggested selling the county nursing home and "everything attached to it" to the City of Sparta for $1, saying it will save the county $1 million a year on the tax levy.

"This all came up because the City of Sparta didn't want to work with us in the first place," he said.

The idea was met with consternation, from an audience almost solely made up of supporters of building the facility in Sparta.

"Didn't we have an election to keep Monroe County in the nursing home business?" asked Steve Geier, a vocal proponent of keeping the facility in Sparta. He was referring to the referendum on the April ballot in which 65% of county voters said they wanted the county to build a new estimated $20 million senior care facility that would have a bond repayment of $1.5 million a year over a 20 year period.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Director Linda Smith also voiced concerns over Peterson's proposal.

"I don't believe the City of Sparta is interested in going into the nursing home business and it's a little more complicated than you suggest," she said, responding to Peterson. "If you're willing to hand it over to someone else to run it in Sparta, why wouldn't you be willing for the county to choose to operate it in Sparta?"

Peterson said he wouldn't answer that question and pointed out he only brought up the idea as a possible solution.

Progress on the project stalled after a controversial vote to move the site from Sparta to Tomah in January 2017, provoked to a lawsuit claiming open meetings law violations against the 10 supervisors who voted for the move.

That lawsuit has been dragging on for over a year and isn't expected to go to trial until early next year.

Committee member Mary Von Ruden said she's concerned the longer the matter drags on, the less likely the county will be able to keep a project under $20 million.

She made a failed motion to table the matter, saying there was no reason to discuss it until the lawsuit is settled.

Committee members also heard from Tom Martin, an architect with Community Living Solutions, the firm designing the new senior facility. He offered figures for evaluating a possible nursing home site on the Glen Bailey farm, located directly north of the new Tomah hospital complex, where the currently approved nursing home building site is located.

Martin said it wouldn't cost more than $15,000 to do an evaluation of the property. The committee took no action.

The committee also decided not to pursue a proposal from Tomah Hospital CEO Phil Stuart to operate a 25-bed skilled nursing home out of the soon-to-be-vacated Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Smith said the finances don't make sense unless the county has the new senior care facility project underway. That project will only use 25 of the county's 80 licensed nursing home beds.

Stuart said he is concerned Tomah will be left without a nursing home if the city's only current facility goes under.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg said at this point the county can't afford to run that nursing home and Rolling Hills. "The timing's just not right," she said.

Committee member Rod Sherwood said there should be a discussion once the lawsuit is over about whether to include an 80 bed skilled nursing home in the project because the county will loose the other 55 beds if it only uses 25 of them in the project.

"Just build it bigger," he said. "I don't think the taxpayers are going to care. They've been supporting (Rolling Hills). I think it should be a real discussion because once we lose them, they're gone."