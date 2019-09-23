County board to consider climate change resolution, drug court funding

When the Monroe County Board meets this Wednesday, Sept. 25, it will be considering resolutions on climate change and drug court funding.

The climate change resolution, which was forwarded to the board by the newly formed (Climate Change Task Force), calls on supervisors to recognize that climate change is occurring in Monroe County and to support efforts of the CCTF to develop ways to address it.

The CCTF held its first meeting earlier this month where it created a list of objectives, including:

• Implement monitoring devices (weather stations) and warning systems in real time by coordinating with emergency management and the national weather service. (warning signage/Nixel/messaging)

• Floodplain Management – Remove structures/roads/crossings within floodway that have a history of being flooded & or under immediate threat. Define standards for building within the floodplain.

• Complete flood impact study to identify 100 year floodway boundary based on recent rainfall data and current land use. Focus on areas with development pressure and or chronic flooding issues.

• Zone to promote sustainable land use decisions. Improve existing enforcement of shore land zoning ordinance.

• Enforcement of land use decisions.

• Flood Mitigation Projects – (watershed management) implement/develop water infiltration, retention practices that address rainfall and runoff.

• Promote sustainable land use policies or practices that influence state and federal legislation.

• Climate Change Mitigation, including: ID contributions/sources; Establish standards for sustainable living; Implement mitigation programs (ex. Tree planting, mass transit, RCN & Temperature balancing, Agriculture – Carbon Sequestering practices, etc.; and Individual Empowerment

• Provide information and education.

• Seek funding sources to implement Task Force recommendations/goals.

The next CCTF meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Monroe County Board Assembly Room in the Justice Center.

The board also will vote on whether it will use $139,000 in Monroe County Revolving Loan Funds to create a drug court. In June, the board unanimously approved starting a drug court.

It also approved creating a case manager position in the justice system department to deal with drug court participants, along with increasing a part-time administrative assistant to full time.

The new positions will add $101,000 annually to the levy, beginning in 2020, when the program is set to launch. Some one-time, set-up costs will also appear on the 2020 budget.

Justice System Director Eric Weihe told the board the need for a drug court stems mainly from the meth epidemic and stress it is placing on the justice system. He also pointed out that studies show for every dollar invested in the program it returns from $4 to $12, by breaking up the cycle of addiction and making former addicts contributing members of society.

The county's investment in the new positions, he said, was needed to provide relief to his department, especially with assistant coordinator Tara Nichols, who coordinates several different programs in the department, including the OWI treatment court. She will be coordinating drug court.

Weihe also said to get the district attorney's office onboard with drug court, the justice system department will be assisting it with a pre-charge diversion program, which he would coordinate.

The new full-time case manager position will meet with participants to help them stay on track with the drug court program.

Drug court is an 18-month program for drug addicts who have been convicted, are on probation and have been approved to participate in the program.

The drug court team would consist of a broad range of individuals from several agencies, including the district attorney's office, public defender's office, probation & parole, justice systems, law enforcement and human services.

The revolving loan fund has around $902,827 available. The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Justice Center's assembly room. The public entrance is located off the West Oak Street parking lot.