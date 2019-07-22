County board to consider hiring school resource deputy

Monroe County supervisors will be voting on adding a new patrol officer to the sheriff's department when they meet Tuesday.

Meetings usually are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month but the July meeting date was moved up to accommodate supervisors who wanted to attend Wednesday's Monroe County Fair events.

If approved, the new officer position would take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The person in that position would work as a school resource deputy, splitting their time between the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton and Cashton school districts and the Ho-Chunk Head Start program.

The deputy would promote proactive police measures, respond to incidents and protect students.

According to the resolution for the position, the sheriff’s department is too understaffed to fulfill those duties. The position would be budgeted for $165,000 and would be contingent on funding from outside the county levy.

The board also will take up two other resolutions, including:

• One approving the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Plan and the authorization of its phased implementation. That analysis and plan is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides grant money to the county.

• A resolution creating a 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. The committee is required by the Census Bureau and would be made up of members from diverse backgrounds. They would engage in a campaign to mobilize county residents to participate in the census.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the county board assembly room at the Justice Center in Sparta. The public entrance is located off the West Oak Street parking lot.