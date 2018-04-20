County board leadership shifts

In a factious atmosphere brought on by discord over a county nursing home site, leadership on the Monroe County Board has shifted.

At its organizational meeting Tuesday, the board rejected its previous chairman, Cedric Schnitzler, and vice chairman, Wallace Habhegger, in favor of Pete Peterson of Tomah and Jim Schroeder of Cashton.

In a secret vote, Peterson edged out Schnitzler 9-7 to take over the chairmanship. In the first round of balloting for the vice chair, Habhegger and Schroeder ended in an 8-8 tie, but Schroeder won the position in round two on a 9-7 vote.

Both Peterson and Schroeder are two of 10 supervisors named in a civil lawsuit brought against them by a group of Sparta citizens. The group alleges the supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they voted to move the nursing home site to Tomah last January. Schnitzler, who lives in the Town of Sparta, and Habhegger, a City of Sparta resident, supported the Sparta site in teh 10-5 vote.

Peterson, the chairman of the Rolling Hills committee, which oversees the nursing home project, spearheaded the effort to move the nursing home site to Tomah.

The board also elected members to the highway committee, including Schnitzler, Schroeder, Sharon Folcey, Dave Pierce and Paul Steele.

As county board chairman, Peterson will appoint supervisors to all other standing committees and name committee chairs.

Only two new faces are on the board for the new two year term. One is Alan McCoy of Little Falls, who represents District-1. He is a retired dairy farmer who also sits on the Little Falls Town Board. He replaces Carol Las who didn't seek re-election.

The other is Gregg Vinslauski, a retiree who represents District-6 in the City of Sparta. He served on the county board in the mid-2000s and won as a write-in candidate in the last election when no one stepped up to run for the seat vacated by Dan Olson, who also didn't seek re-election.