County board to meet in closed session to discuss settlement

The Monroe County Board will meet in closed session Wednesday to confer with its attorney over a settlement offer made by the plaintiff's in a lawsuit accusing 10 county board members of violating open meetings law.

According to the offer, the claim would be dismissed if the supervisors agreed to void a Dec. 20, 2017 bonding resolution and the Jan. 24, 2018 resolution that moved the nursing home site to Tomah. The county board as a whole is named in the lawsuit along with the 10 supervisors, who named individually.

In return no forfeitures would be assessed individually against the supervisors but the plaintiffs would be awarded reasonable attorney fees.

The settlement offer comes on the heels of the Feb. 28 motion hearing when presiding Judge Scott Horne of La Crosse, who is hearing the case in Monroe County Circuit Court, ordered the matter go to trial.

The plaintiffs allege the 10 supervisors engaged in a walking quorum on Nov. 21, 2017, in violation of Wisconsin open meetings law, when they signed a petition under county board Rule 5.

In the original complaint, the plaintiffs asked the court to void the resolution that moved the site to

Tomah as well as the resolution for bonding. In addition, they asked the court to fine the defendants between $25 and $300 each for violating open meetings law.

The 10 Monroe County Board supervisors listed as defendants, include Pete Peterson, VanWychen, Paul Steele, Doug Path, Rod Sherwood, David Pierce, Dean Peterson, Cook and Schroeder. Carol Las, who is no longer on the board, also is listed as a defendant.

In other business, the board will vote on a number of resolutions, including:

• Authorizing the appointment of county treasurer to fill the remaining term of Annette Erickson who will retire April 30.

• Amending Monroe County camping fees.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Justice Center assembly room. The public can enter through the West Oak Street entrance.