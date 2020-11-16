County board meets Thursday

The Monroe County Board will be meeting Thursday, Nov. 19 for its regular monthly meeting.

The meeting is being held one week early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Supervisors will be voting nine separate measures during Thursday's meeting, including:

• A resolution in support of Lynxx Network's application for a broadband expansion grant for a north Tomah fiber project.

• A resolution in support of increased child support funding.

• A resolution to amend an ordinance pertaining to shoreland zoning in the Town of Byron.

• A resolution authorizing the option to purchase sand mine reclamation lake access in the Town of Byron.

• Resolution authorizing Monroe County Land Conservation Department to submit application to the Surface Water Grant Program and enter a grant agreement to establish a real-time monitor system within the Upper Kickapoo River Watershed.

• Resolution authorizing Monroe County Land Conservation Department to submit application to the Surface Water Grant Program and enter a grant agreement to establish a real-time monitor system within the Little La Crosse River Watershed.

• An addendum to a past resolution authorizing allocation for Wisconsin Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.

• Resolution regarding cancellation of outstanding 2019 checks.

• Resolution addressing temporary virtual meeting procedures.

The board meets at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion located at 1116 Angelo Rd. in Sparta. The public can access the meeting remotely. Check the county website at co.monroe.wi.us under committees for details.