County board moves forward with tenuous nursing home plan

The Monroe County Board agreed Wednesday to move ahead with the originally proposed senior care facility plan but dissent among supervisors leaves the project on shaky ground.

At the end of the nearly three-hour committee of the whole meeting, the board voted 9 to 7 to recommend a project that includes a 50-bed skilled nursing home, a 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit (50-24-24).

That is the same configuration of services of a project approved by a past county board in July 2017, when the cost of the facility was projected to be $16 million and the site was on county owned land across from the present Rolling Hills Nursing Home north of Sparta.

That project hit a roadblock when 10 supervisors voted to move the project to Tomah prompting a lawsuit, which stalled the project for nearly two years, and increased the cost by $4 million.

Wednesday’s 9-7 vote revealed a rift in the board that made it clear getting the necessary three-quarters majority of at least 12 votes to approve bonding an additional $4 million is likely out of reach, so far.

The hang-ups for supervisors who didn’t support the recommendation varied from a need for more skilled nursing home beds, to increased taxes, competition with private industry and location.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Administrator Linda Smith laid out five project options for the board, ranging from the 50-24-24 configuration to an 80-bed nursing home with a 16-bed assisted living unit.

According to financial projections the 50-24-24 configuration would have the least impact on the levy among all the options, resulting in the facility operating in the black to the tune of $36,584 and adding $166,000 to the levy, the least of any of the options. The impact on a property tax bill would be $4.90 for a $100,000 home.

The other options varied between a $9.20 and $13.59 impact on a $100,000 property. The current Rolling Hills Nursing Home’s operational costs are just under $1 million, but that is because the facility has put off much-needed capital improvement projects in anticipation of a new facility.

For a $20 million bond, the county is looking at a $1.28 million annual bond payment. According to Brad Viegut, the county’s financial advisor, that’s due to historically low bond rates.

Supervisor Nodji VanWychen, who argued the facility should include more skilled nursing beds, could only get three other supervisors to vote for her motion to go with an 80-bed nursing home and 16 bed assisted living.

Audience member Doug Fries, a farmer and chemical salesman from Ridgeville, addressed the board, saying farmers are already drowning in taxes and that the county shouldn’t be competing with private industry.

Former county board supervisor Carol Las of Little Falls said the Sparta area was facing a perfect storm, with taxpayers already paying off a $35 million Justice Center and a $32 million Sparta School District referendum.

Smith said whether the project is funded or not, the need for a county-run facility is needed.

“I wish that it were that private nursing homes took everybody and there wasn’t a need for us but there actually is a need for us,” she said, adding that private nursing homes regularly turn down people because their needs are too high and would cost too much.

She pointed to statistics that project by 2040 the over-85 population in Monroe County will rise by 120%, while the population with dementia is also expected to swell. “So the need for services is going to go way up.”

Smith also said there are 37 county-run nursing homes in Wisconsin. Three county-run facilities have closed in the past five years, while a total of 41 nursing homes have closed in Wisconsin since 2016 and around 1,500 beds have been surrendered due to downsizing. “The closures we’re seeing are in the private sector.”

She responded to a remark about the Morrow Home in Sparta expanding, saying it is only adding 12 assisted living beds and replacing the old building.

“There is more than enough need for whoever wants to get into the business but the challenge for skilled nursing is difficult,” she said.

Supervisor Toni Wisseatad, who chairs the Rolling Hills Committee, addressed concerns over a water agreement with the City of Sparta, saying the city has signed off on it and it is the county’s possession. She also said the city assured her committee that the pipes feeding the Sparta site have a life expectancy of at least another 70 years.

She also said if a booster station is needed to increase water pressure at the site, it has already been built into the construction budget.

Supervisor Jen Schmitz of Cashton said she was looking for a balance between the needs of the Baby Boomer generation and those of younger generations, who are suffering from their own public health issues like the opioid crisis.

“I’m not sure who’s going to make it to the nursing home in my generation,” she said. “My problem is very different from the Baby Boomer dilemma.”

She suggested exploring other options like building a $16 million facility in Sparta and also building a project in Tomah.

“I don’t see how we can move forward without thinking outside the box,” she said.

For Supervisor Remy Gomez the sticking issue was location. He said he wanted a facility more centrally situated in the county.

Supervisor Walley Habhegger, who made the recommendation to go with the 50-24-24 configuration, also recommended the Rolling Hills committee look at other financing options to avoid having to bond another $4 million.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg said she would not recommend the county dipping into its reserve fund.