County Board to vote on $16M bond issue

Monroe County Board supervisors will be voting on accepting bids on a $16 million bond for a new county-owned senior care facility when they meet this Wednesday.

The board approved the bonding in 2017, which required a three-quarters majority vote. On Wednesday, it will only take a simple majority vote, at least nine supervisors, to accept the bid on the bond and access the money.

The board already approve allocating $2 million of general fund money to the building project after it became apparent that a second $4 million bonding wasn’t likely to pass. Now the county will try to accomplish the project for $18 million.

Projections from Community Living Solutions (CLS), the architectural firm designing the senior care facility, showed the project falls within that range.

The facility’s original cost was estimated at $16 million, however, inflation due to the delay in construction has increased the estimated cost, requiring the additional funds.

CLS is working on three building design options, all of which will go out for bid in March. The first option is the originally-approved design, a 50-bed skilled nursing home with an attached 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

The second option takes the 24-bed independent living apartments out of the mix and leaves the 50 skilled nursing beds and increases the assisted living beds to 50.

The final option is a 62-bed skilled nursing unit with 12 assisted living beds, which can be converted to skilled beds if needed.

The bid documents are scheduled to be release to contractors on March 24. Bids should be back by April 21, at which time the county board as a whole can vote on the design it wants to proceed with.

The project site is across from the current Rolling Hills complex on county-owned land off of City. Hwy. B north of Sparta, which is currently a farm field.

Other resolutions going before the board Wednesday include:

• Supporting increased funding for Aging and Disability resource Center (ADRC).

• Creating extraordinary County Board rules to deal with COVID.

• Supporting TCMC Passenger rail project funding.

• Authorizing sale of three real estate parcels.

• Reauthorizing self-insurance.