County board to vote on $4M bonding

Monroe County Board supervisors will be voting on whether a new county-owned senior care facility will be a go or not when they meet this Wednesday.

That vote will be on a resolution calling for the bonding of up to an additional $4 million to fund the project.

Bonding resolutions require a three-quarters vote to pass. That means five no votes from the 16-member county board could kill the proposed facility’s financing. The project was stalled over a lawsuit that precluded the county from bonding money while the litigation was in progress. That matter was resolved earlier this year, with a judge ruling a $16 million bonding resolution for the project still stood, while vacating a separate resolution naming Tomah as the site for the proposed facility.

By default, that leaves the original Sparta site, which was approved by the county board in 2017, as the official location for a new nursing home. The facility’s original cost was estimated at $16 million, however, inflation due to the delay in construction has increased the estimated cost, requiring the additional bonding.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Director Linda Smith said estimates from Community Living Solutions (CLS), the firm designing the facility, showed the increase in construction due to inflation isn’t as big as originally estimated. Smith said CLS felt there would be a 1% reduction in the project cost rather than its previously anticipated 4.5% increase due to another year of inflation.

She also said the project would be going out for bid at a more opportune time, resulting in more favorable construction costs.

In addition, interest rates have dropped since the county last figured them for the April 2019 non-binding referendum, in which county voters overwhelmingly said they were willing to accept a tax increase to pay for a new county-owned senior facility. Nearly 65% of voters approved of building a new estimated $20 million senior care facility that, at the time, would have had a bond repayment of $1.5 million a year over a 20-year period.

At that time, the bonding rate stood at 3.9%. It has since dropped over one percentage point and the new estimated interest rate is 2.42%. The new senior care facility would replace the county’s current aging and obsolete nursing home.

If the project gets the go ahead, when completed it is expected to lower the amount of levy money the nursing home receives. CLS has said operational costs from the more efficient facility would be nearly eliminated from the levy, while higher state and federal reimbursement rates would assist with paying off the debt. When the debt is paid off, the new facility is expected to be financially self-sustaining.

In other business, the board will act on a number of other resolutions, including:

• Authorizing a pipeline easement agreement with Northern Natural Gas Company, which would pay $29,341 for an easement along Cty. Hwy. B near Rolling Hills.

• Amending the ATV route ordinance to allow travel on all county trunk highways.

•Amending zoning permit fees

•Amending flood plain zoning ordinance to bring it into compliance with state and federal regulations.

• Amending ordinance animals ordinance to further clarify the shelter requirements for dogs to include cruelty and barking dog language in order to allow for citations to issued.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 at the American Legion in Sparta. To access the meeting remotely, go to the Monroe County website at co.monore.wi.us. The agenda, which has meeting access information, can be found in the committees drop down under Monroe County Board.