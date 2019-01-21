County board to vote on appointing new administrator
Mon, 01/21/2019 - 10:40am admin1
The Monroe County Board will vote on approving the appointment of Tina Osterberg as the new county administrator when it meets this Wednesday, Jan. 23.
