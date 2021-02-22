County board to vote on project manager for senior care facility

When the Monroe County Board gathers for its monthly meeting Wednesday, supervisors will vote on accepting a recommendation for the project manager for the construction of a county-run senior facility slated to begin this year.

The Rolling Hills Committee last week recommended Kraus-Anderson Construction Company for the position.

Kraus-Anderson is a Midwest firm whose Wisconsin operations are run out of Madison. It is the firm acting as manager on the La Crosse Center project. It also was involved in building the Tomah Health complex and has done builds for Gundersen and Mayo.

Seven firms submitted project manager proposals to oversee construction of the senior care facility. Kraus-Anderson, Market & Johnson and Wieser Bros. comprised the top three candidates.

The project manager acts as the county’s representative on the build. It handles the bidding process and vets all contractors, although the county board will have final say on which bids are accepted.

It also acts as quality control on construction, with representatives on the site daily. The project architect, Community Living Solutions (CLS), suggested getting the project manager onboard early to help catch mistakes and reduce the number of change orders.

In other business, the board will consider a resolution authorizing the county to submit a grant application to acquire and demolish properties damaged by flooding in 2018. The funds, which are disbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, come from federal money available through the Community Development Block Grant -Disaster Recovery Program.

The board also will vote on authorizing the county to submit a grant application for modernizing the flood warning system associated with the Norwalk Pond dam above the Village of Norwalk. The money is available through the same funding source as that for the demolition of flood damaged properties.

A third resolution calls for authorizing the application for outdoor recreation aids from the state to fund operation and maintenance of the Monroe County snowmobile trails. The application is for an annual amount of around $92,000, which will come from snowmobile registration revenue.

Finally, the board will vote on a zoning petition in the Town of Sparta from Anthony and Ruth Bending and Chad and Heather McTaggart.