County confirms one new case of COVID-19

On Wednesday, one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Monroe County. The case is the first since Sunday, May 10.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, the new case involves a man in his 50s displaying mild symptoms.

The county has had 16 confirmed cases of the virus since its first case was reported on March 24. A total of 13 have recovered so far, while one man diagnosed with the virus, who had several other underlying medical issues, died and 1,572 individuals have tested negative for the virus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, five of the confirmed cases are from the Tomah area; the state doesn’t report locations of cases in a zip code area until there are more than four.

As of May 20, 13,413 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide with 481 deaths and 2,161 hospitalizations attributed to the virus.

The current daily testing capacity in the state is 14,140 with 53 labs currently performing testing and 34 labs being onboarded for future testing.

As many area businesses reopened in the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision, striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order last Wednesday, Monroe County Health Officer Sharon Nelson and her department are still tasked with keeping county residents safe.

Nelson’s concern is that people will be disregarding the precautions put in place by the Governor’s order, such as adhering to social distancing and prohibiting mass gathering, which she believes have helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Nelson said there is evidence that there are people with the virus who are contagious but displaying no symptoms, so it’s important to treat everyone like they have it and follow safety guidelines. Those include staying at home if possible, social distancing, handwashing and wearing a mask when in public.

She also encourages businesses to follow guidelines in the Monroe County Health Department’s Business Toolkit it developed for the reopening of establishments.