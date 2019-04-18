County cops conduct high-risk traffic stop in Tomah

Saturday, April 20, 2019
Thu, 04/18/2019 - 10:10am

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle Monday, April 15 in the parking lot at the West McCoy Blvd. Kwik Trip in Tomah that had been reported stolen. 

A deputy, assisted by the Tomah Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol, conducted a high-risk traffic stop and apprehended the suspect without incident. The vehicle owner was able to retrieve the vehicle and stolen cash. 

The suspect, 34-year-old Dawn Martinez from the Village of Strum was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of stolen property, and obstructing. She was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. 

Citations were issued to her for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, open intoxicants, and operating without a license. Martinez was arrested for multiple warrants and transported to the agency from which the vehicle was stolen from where she will be charged with additional crimes.

 

