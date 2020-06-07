County COVID cases continue to rise

Monroe County has recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday.

On Thursday, July 2, the Monroe County Health Department reported six new cases, five of which were tested at the Tomah Armory testing site on Tuesday, June 30. The six new cases included:

· Male in his 30s, moderate symptoms

· Female in her 70s, moderate symptoms

· Male in his 20s, mild symptoms

· Female age 15-19, investigation ongoing

· Male in his 20s moderate symptoms

· Female in her 20s, moderate symptom

On Friday, July 3, MCHD reported six more cases, one of which was tested at the free COVID-19 testing event at the Tomah Armory. Those cases included:

· Female in her 20s

· Female in her 50s

· Male in his 20s

· Female in her 40s

· Female in her 60s

· Female in her 60’s

On Saturday, July 4, MCHD reported four more cases none of which were tested at the free COVID-19 testing event at the Tomah Armory. Those included:

· Male in his 30s

· Male in his 50s

· Male in his 70s

· Female in her 20s

Yesterday, Sunday, July 5, MCHD had seven new reported cases for a total of 90 confirmed cases in Monroe County. There are currently 33 active cases, 56 recoveries, and 1 death in Monroe County.

None of Sunday’s cases were tested at the free COVID-19 testing event at the Tomah Armory. Those cases included:

· Male 30s

· Male 30s

· Male 30s

· Male 60s

· Female 40s

· Male 40s

· Male 10-14

Through June 22, when Monroe County had only 50 cases, 48% of them were reported in the Sparta area, 24% were in the Tomah area, 10% were in Norwalk and 4% were in Cashton. Another 28% were other areas of the county.

The risk level on the Coulee COVID Compass is at very high for the seven-county region it encompasses but at high for Monroe County itself. For that risk level, besides recommending social distancing, masks and limited travel, the MCHD also recommends indoor gatherings be limited to 15 people or fewer and outdoor gatherings be limited to 50 or fewer.