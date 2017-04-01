County employee says farewell after nearly four decades of service

Thirty-seven years, ten months and two days. That’s how long Mary McClintock says she is proud to have served as the county’s deputy treasurer.

Last Friday, she said a teary-eyed goodbye not only to her coworkers, but also to the taxpayers and residents of Monroe County.

“You get to know people after you’ve been here so long,” she said. “You get to know faces and people who come back every year.”

For nearly 38 years, McClintock has played a large role in collecting taxes and managing the county’s books.

She started in 1979 working alongside then-tax lister Annette Erickson until 1985, when McClintock was appointed to deputy treasurer by former county treasurer Patricia Harrie. She continued on as deputy treasurer when Erickson became treasurer in 1989.

“I have been so blessed to have had Mary as my deputy all these years,” Erickson said. “She has been so dedicated and such a hard worker. I could not have done my job and enjoyed all these years without her. I will miss her so much.”

McClintock says that over the years, her coworkers have proved to be the kind-hearted, supportive people she loves about the community.

“Over the years, all the employees in the building, you become so close because you see them almost more than you see your family because you’re at work for eight hours a day,” she said.

She says she is grateful to have had them through thick and thin.

“My husband passed away unexpectedly in March, and when I came back to work, I had all their support,” she said.

His passing also planted the seed for her retirement; a time to spend with family.

“Of course I had the number of years and stuff that I could retire, and my age, but my kids don’t live in this area.”

This week, McClintock is heading to Arizona for a three-month stay with her daughter, Tiffany. She is also looking forward to spending more time with her son, Eric, and his wife, Kelly, in Chicago.

When she returns to her West Salem home in the spring, she says she’ll spend her time relaxing, knitting, reading and learning how to quilt.

“I’d also like to start volunteering,” she said. “I don’t know for what yet, but I’ll figure it out.”

McClintock (formerly Mary Running) grew up in Cashton, and moved to La Crosse County when she married her late husband, David, in 1981. But she says Monroe County still feels like home.

“I almost feel like I live in the community because I’ve worked here for 37 years,” she said. “You do get to know everybody.”

While she says she has enjoyed spending every day with people she cares about, McClintock says her job had its challenges.

“Some people really struggle with paying their taxes,” she said. “You have all different levels of income, and you really learn compassion for people going through hardships, like cancer. You feel bad for these people that struggle. I care about the people.”

McClintock says she will always look back on her time as deputy treasurer with fondness.

“I would like to thank the taxpayers of Monroe County for letting me serve them as a county employee for 37 years,” she said. “And the Monroe County Board and all employees that I have worked with over the years that I call friends and family. I will miss all of you.”